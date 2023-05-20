Gwen Baker pitched 12 innings, struck out 16, threw 200 pitches and collected four hits at the plate as Milton split a nonconference softball doubleheader against Cedarburg on Saturday.
The Red Hawks (21-3 overall, 14-1 Badger-East Conference) fell in the first contest of the series 2-1 as the game went into extra innings.
Milton scored the first run of the game in the fourth inning when Kenzie Marquardt brought in a run on an RBI groundout.
The Bulldogs (18-8, 14-4 North Shore Conference) scored a run in the sixth and held Milton scoreless in the seventh to send the game into extra innings. The Red Hawks failed to score in the eighth and Cedarburg brought in the game-winning run in the bottom of the inning with two outs.
Despite the loss, Baker came out firing in the second game of the doubleheader. Baker tossed four and one-thirds innings and gave up just one run as Milton won 7-1.
Milton's offense came out firing in the second game, scoring four runs in the first inning. With two on and two outs in the inning, the Red Hawks delivered three-straight hits with a two-RBI double from Molly Baker, an RBI single from Ella Knoble and an RBI triple from Kylie Reed to take a 4-1 lead.
The Red Hawks scored runs in second, fourth and fifth innings to defeat the Bulldogs. Savannah O'Neal pitched the final two and two-thirds innings of the game for Milton, holding Cedarbug hitless and striking out three.
Milton outscored the Bulldogs 8-3. The Red Hawks collected 15 hits compared to Cedarburg's 12.
On Thursday, No. 1 Milton will host the winner of No. 8 Janesville Craig versus No. 9 Mukwonago in a WIAA regional matchup.
GAME ONE
CEDARBURG 2, MILTON 1 (8)
Milton;000;100;00;—;1;4;1
Cedarburg;000;001;01;—;2;10;2
Leading hitters—Torbeck (C) 4x5, Gotter (C) 2x4, Johnson (C) 2x3. 2B—G. Baker (M). 3B—Johnson, Briggs (M).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—C: Gall (W, 8-4-1-0-6-1); M: G. Baker (L, 7 2/3-10-2-2-12-4).
GAME TWO
MILTON 7, CEDARBURG 1
Cedarbug;100;000;0;—;1;2;5
Milton;410;110;X;—;7;11;1
Leading hitters—G. Baker (M) 3x3, Knoble (M) 2x4, Reed (M), 2x3. 2B—Benash (M), G. Baker, M. Baker (M). 3B—Reed.