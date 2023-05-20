01STOCK_MILTON_RED_HAWKS

Gwen Baker pitched 12 innings, struck out 16, threw 200 pitches and collected four hits at the plate as Milton split a nonconference softball doubleheader against Cedarburg on Saturday. 

The Red Hawks (21-3 overall, 14-1 Badger-East Conference) fell in the first contest of the series 2-1 as the game went into extra innings. 

