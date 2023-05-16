Milton's Gwen Baker came through again, this time with just a one-run lead in a bases-loaded seventh inning.
She struck out the last batter of the game to escape the jam and lift the Red Hawks, ranked No. 7 in Division 1, over Division 3's No. 2 team Brodhead 1-0 in a heavyweight nonconference matchup Tuesday.
Brodhead pitcher Ava Risum had an outstanding night in her own right and kept the Red Hawks guessing at the plate. The pitcher's duel might have been the game of the year for both teams after it took the final inning to decide the outcome.
"This is why we put this on the schedule because it gets us ready for playoffs," said Milton coach Kurt Mussey. "I mean, they're ranked No. 2 in Division 3 and have two really good pitchers. That's exactly what we wanted to see, and that's what we got. What a great game, and I told the girls at the end that they can't practice that pressure stuff. It was fun and that's good softball."
With two aces battling in the circle, the first team to score was likely to be the eventual victor.
Baker pitched all seven innings of the contest and struck out 11. She carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning and struck out her counterpart Risum.
"I'm just thinking of attacking early," Risum said about her approach at the plate against Baker. "I know she's going to throw me nice pitches, and it was really fun to compete against her. I did strike out, but she was throwing really well tonight."
Risum also recorded 11 strikeouts in the contest and pitched all seven innings. The pitcher gave up just four hits and got some revenge against Baker at the plate with two strikeouts of her own.
"She's pitched to me before and she knows my strengths and I know her strengths," Baker said. "We both know how to pitch around each other, and that's how that's how it works."
Entering the sixth inning of the scoreless contest and with just one hit, Mussey talked to the Red Hawks (20-2 overall, 14-1 Badger Conference) about adjusting their approach at the plate.
"I said that we have to adjust right now and to shorten your load, choke up on the bat, get contact and put that ball in play," Mussey said. "That's exactly what they did. To me that's what it's all about, when you ask them for something and they can respond."
Milton's Ella Knoble hit a single that landed safely in center field with one out in the sixth. In the next at-bat, Jenna Benash hit a ball to the same spot to put runners on first and second. Lynden Briggs laid down a bunt, and a Brodhead error on the throw sent Knoble around third base to home. The Cardinals threw out Knoble at the plate, and a Milton out in the next at-bat kept the game scoreless.
Baker held the Cardinals (20-2, 17-1 Rock Valley Conference) hitless in the bottom frame before Milton's Julia Wolf stepped to the plate in the seventh.
Wolf recorded her second hit of the game, a laser into left field for a double. In the next at-bat, Trinity Harris made contact with Risum's pitch for a ground ball that sent Wolf to third. An errant throw to first base from Brodhead gave Wolf just enough time to sprint home and secure the first run of the contest.
"It's all confidence up there," Wolf said. I was in the mindset to be ready to hit a ball and just had confidence."
With a 1-0 lead, Baker trotted back to the mound with just three outs left to secure a victory.
Brodhead wasn't going down without a fight as Sophia Leitzen picked up a single to center field that split the infield for the Cardinals' first hit of the game. Mckenna Young walked in the next at-bat to put a runner into scoring position with no outs in the inning.
Baker got Taetum Hoesly to fly out and struck out Alexis Kammerer in the next two plate appearances. With one out remaining, Baker hit Jaelyn Hilliard on a drag bunt attempt to load the bases. Baker kept her cool and struck out the next batter on three pitches as Milton's dugout erupted.
"She is the ultimate competitor in big games," Mussey said about Baker. "She's the best and in big situations is when she's the best. That's what we have in her, and the bigger the situation, the bigger she comes through. You see it right there. She's hitting the pitches she absolutely has to have."
After the win, Milton will compete Saturday in a triangular at Cedarburg. On Thursday, Brodhead will play at Juda.
WIAA sectional seeding
The Red Hawks earned a No. 1 seed in this year's WIAA tournament and will host the winner of Mukwonago at Janesville Craig on May 25. Brodhead also earned a No. 1 seed in Division 3 play and on May 23 will face the winner of a game between Monticello/New Glarus and Orfordville Parkview to be played Thursday.
MILTON 1, BRODHEAD 0
Milton;000;000;1;—;1;4;1
Brodhead;000;000;0;—;0;2;3
Leading hitters—Wolf (M) 2x3. 2B—Wolf.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—B: Risum (L, 7-4-1-0-11-0); M: Baker (W, 7-2-0-0-11-1).