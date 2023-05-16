Milton's Gwen Baker came through again, this time with just a one-run lead in a bases-loaded seventh inning.

She struck out the last batter of the game to escape the jam and lift the Red Hawks, ranked No. 7 in Division 1, over Division 3's No. 2 team Brodhead 1-0 in a heavyweight nonconference matchup Tuesday.

SOWI_230517_SOFTBALL_02.jpg
Milton pitcher Gwen Baker pitches the ball during their nonconference game at Brodhead on Tuesday. 
SOWI_230517_SOFTBALL_01.jpg
Brodhead pitcher Ava Risum pitches the ball during its nonconference home game against Milton on Tuesday. 
