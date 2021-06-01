Janesville Parker’s softball team hung with Big Eight Conference-leader Middleton on Tuesday but could not overcome a seven-run fifth inning by the Cardinals.
Middleton rallied for a 7-3 conference win at the Youth Sports Complex.
Parker (7-8, 4-8) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning when Alli Rosga scored on a wild pitch. Rosga finished with three hits, including a double.
“We played our best defensive game of the season,” Parker coach Bob Getka said. “And we had what I would call some varsity at-bats, too.
“We just couldn’t get out of that fifth inning. They proved why they’re the best team in our conference.”
Parker plays at Middleton on Thursday.
MIDDLETON 7, PARKER 3Middleton 000 070 0—7 12 2
Janesville Parker 011 000 1—3 9 0
Buza; Bolly, Lot (6)
Leading hitters—Zumbrunnen (M) 2x4, Hebert (M) 2x4, Zimmerman (M) 2x4, Schleusner (M) 3x4, Flock (M) 2x4, Rosga (P) 3x4, Luek (P) 2x4, Ayers (P) 2x3. 2B—Zimmerman (M), Rosga (P). 3B—Zumbrunnen (M)
SO—Buza 2, Bolly 6, Lot 1. BB—Buza 2, Bolly 2