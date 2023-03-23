With the sun setting on a chilly March evening, Edgerton’s bats heated up in a big way in a Rock Valley Conference softball opener Thursday night.
The Crimson Tide trailed 10-1 after three innings but rallied with six runs in each of the last two innings to overcome a Whippets team that scored in all but the last frame for a 16-13 victory.
Whitewater (0-1) started the game with three runs in the first and six more in the second. Center fielder Falyn Krahn had a sac fly to open the Whippets’ scoring, then Jenna Pope hit a two-run triple to give Whitewater a 3-1 lead after one. In the second, Krahn smashed a two-run double, third baseman Jennifer Gosh had an RBI single and second baseman Cali Kopecky drove in another with a single. First baseman Gaby Kubicz staked Whitewater to a 9-1 lead with a two-run single to cap the team’s scoring in the second.
In addition to her first-inning triple, Pope kept Edgerton quiet from the mound. Before subbing out with two outs in the fourth inning, Pope had allowed just one Crimson Tide player to cross the plate.
After building a big lead, all Whitewater had to do was get outs to secure a season-opening win, but Edgerton (1-0) had another plan.
“We tried to put some pressure on their defense,” said Edgerton coach Tony DeWar. “That worked out for us. They struggled with going back and forth with the pitchers.”
Defensive errors and wild pitches led the Whippets to their slow demise, and the Tide took advantage of every opportunity. Edgerton scored three runs after Pope was removed from the circle — one on a wild pitch and two more on a Nicole Shaw single — to cut the Whippets’ lead to 11-4 before going on a rampage in the final two innings of the game.
Edgerton scored six runs in the fifth inning, cutting the deficit to 12-10.
“I think it was our batting got a lot better as the game went on,” Edgerton pitcher Jayden Hill said of her team’s rally. “It just got us more excited.”
In the seventh, Edgerton’s Jillian Scharlau led off the inning with a single, then Hill drew a walk from Pope, who had returned to the pitcher’s circle for the Whippets. With two on and no outs, Shaw stepped to the plate and delivered a blast to the right field fence, clearing the bases and leaving her on third with a triple.
McKenna Anderson brought Shaw home with a single to tie the game at 12. After a sacrifice bunt sent Shaw to second, Talim Kjendlie hit a single to give Edgerton its first lead since it went ahead 1-0 in the first inning.
Edgerton recorded two more runs in the inning, leaving it up to Hill in the circle and the Crimson Tide’s defense to close the game.
After replacing Kjendlie, who gave up 9 runs — three earned — in the first two innings, Hill dominated the Whippets for 5 1/3 innings.
The junior stayed calm under pressure and was the focal point of Edgerton’s comeback victory. She held the Whippets to just four runs while she was on the mound.
“Jayden has put so much time and effort into the sport of softball,” DeWar said. “You can’t just go out there just to pitch. You’ve got to pitch with some authority, and she did that. I’m really happy for her first varsity win.”
Hill faced some pressure in the seventh after giving up a single to Sydney Schilt and walking Kopecky. With two on and no outs, the 16-13 game still hung in the balance when Pope came to the plate.
But she roped a line drive right to Edgerton’s second baseman Marti Rebman, who caught the ball and flipped it to first for a double play after catching Kopecky too far off the bag.
“She makes the play and has the wherewithal to throw over to first and get the double play,” DeWar said. “A lot of freshmen wouldn’t do that. They would go catch the ball and think that’s great. But she had the wherewithal get that double play and that was huge.”
After completing a huge comeback win and exploding for 12 runs in the final two innings of the game, Edgerton started its season off on the right foot. The young team not only secured its first win of the season but found they’re never out of any contest they play.
“I feel like it just proves that we can always come back,” Hill said. “There’s always a chance to win.”
On Friday, Edgerton will host Jefferson and Whitewater will travel to Evansville.
EDGERTON 16, WHITEWATER 13
Edgerton 100 306 6 — 16 10 4
Whitewater 361 111 0 — 13 14 5
Leading hitters—E: Shaw 2x3 (2B), Rusch 3x4 (2B), Anderson 2x3; W: Lesperance 2x5 (2B, 3B), Krahn 2x4 (2B, 3B), Schlit 3x4, Kubicz 2x5, Benes 2x4, Pope (3B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—E: Hill (W, 5 1/3-9-4-3-3-2), Kjendlie (1 2/3-5-9-3-0-2); W: Schlit (L 1 2/3-1-6-2-3-5), Pope (5 1/3-9-10-9-8-9).