With the sun setting on a chilly March evening, Edgerton’s bats heated up in a big way in a Rock Valley Conference softball opener Thursday night.

The Crimson Tide trailed 10-1 after three innings but rallied with six runs in each of the last two innings to overcome a Whippets team that scored in all but the last frame for a 16-13 victory.

Whitewater’s Falyn Krahn makes a catch during Thursday's season opener against Edgerton.
Whitewater’s Jenna Pope pitches during a Rock Valley Conference season opener against Edgerton in Whitewater on Thursday. 
Edgerton’s Jillian Scharlau rounds second base during Thursday’s game against Whitewater.
Edgerton’s Jayden Hill pitches during the Crimson Tide's away game against Whitewater on Thursday. 
Despite a bobble, Edgerton second baseman Marti Rebman gets the out during Thursday's game against Whitewater. Rebman turned a key double play in the bottom of the seventh inning to preserve the Crimson Tide's 16-13 comeback victory.
