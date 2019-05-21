Fifth-seeded Whitewater totaled 10 hits on its way to a 6-3 win over fourth-seeded Catholic Memorial on Tuesday in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.

AJ Schumacher had a home run for the Whippets, and Sara Johnson threw five strikeouts and no walks.

Whitewater will travel to play top-seeded Whitnall on Thursday.

WHITEWATER 6, CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 3

Whitewater;200;130;0—6;10;2

Catholic Memorial;001;001;1—3;7;3

Johnson; Smith

Leading hitters—Katzman (W) 2x4, Schumacher (W) 2x4, Yang (W) 2x3, Ruhl (W) 2x3, Gratz (CM) 2x3. 2B—Gratz. HR—Schumacher.

SO—Smith 7, Johnson 5. BB—none.

Jefferson 3, East Troy 1--The Eagles scored twice in the bottom of the second inning to open the scoring. East Troy added an early run in the top of the third, but Jefferson responded with a run in the bottom of the inning.

Despite the early offense, the scoring in the game dried up after the third inning, and the Eagles held on for a 3-1 win. The teams combined for 13 hits.

Jefferson’s Kylee Lukes hit a home run, and teammate Rachael Neitzel was 2-for-3 with a triple. The Eagles will play Monroe Thursday.

JEFFERSON 3, EAST TROY 1

East Troy;001;000;0—1;6;4

Jefferson;021;000;x—3;7;0

Verbeten; Beck

Leading hitters—Raddeman (ET) 2x4, Rongstad (ET) 2x3, Messmann (J) 2x4, Neitzel (J) 2x3. 2B—Rongstad, Messmann. 3B—Neitzel. HR—Lukes (J).

SO—Verbeten 1, Beck 1. BB—Beck 3, Verbeten 1.

McFarland 2, Lodi 1—The Spartans were facing a one-run deficit in the bottom of the sixth inning when they responded with two runs of their own to down visiting Lodi.

KJ LeFave had a double for McFarland, and Megan Jansen threw 11 strikeouts. The Spartans play second-seeded Edgewood on Thursday.

MCFARLAND 2, LODI 1

Lodi;000;001;0—1;3;2

McFarland;000;002;x—2;3;3

Kolinski; Jansen

2B—Stotterberg (L), LeFave (M).

SO—Jansen 11, Kolinski 11. BB—Jansen 1, Kolinski 1.

Evansville 2, Mt Horeb 1—Elizabeth Klitzman struck out 12 as the fourth-seeded Blue Devils opened regional play with a win.

Evansville scored both of its runs in the bottom of the first inning despite having just three hits in the game.

The Blue Devils will play top-seeded Portage on Thursday.

EVANSVILLE 2, MT HOREB 1

Mt Horeb;000;100;0—1;5;1

Evansville;200;000;x—2;3;2

Dahlk; Klitzman

Leading hitters—Holman (MH) 2x3, Swiggum (MH) 2x3.

SO—Dahlk 12, Klitzman 9. BB—Dahlk 2, Klitzman 1.

Monroe 12, Beloit Turner 0—The Cheesemakers ran away with the game after a scoreless first inning. Third-seeded Monroe scored seven runs in the third and 10 hits in the game.

Turner finishes the season 15-8-1.

MONROE 12, BELOIT TURNER 0 (5)

Beloit Turner;000;00—0;3;1

Monroe;017;4—12;10;1

Brickson; Bobak

Leading hitters—Updike (M) 2x3, Tostrud (M) 2x3, Ambrose (M) 2x3. 2B—Updike 2, Ambrose, Prien (M). 3B—Bobak. HR—Tostrud.

SO—Bobak 5, Brickson 2. BB—Brickson 4.

Whitnall 16, Delavan-Darien 0 (3)--No report.

Division 3

Belleville 10, Clinton 6--No report.

Poynette 10, Brodhead 0 (5)--No report.

Division 4

Parkview 12, Cambridge 1--No report. The third-seeded Vikings will face second-seeded Johnson Creek in a regional final Thursday.

The Trailways South Division rivals split two meetings during the regular season.