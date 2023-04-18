Janesville Parker's Gentry Reed, left, reaches home plate after smashing a solo home run in the first inning of Tuesday's game against Beloit Memorial. Her teammates Hannah Bolly (28), Kenedi Pryne (13) and others were ready to greet her.
BELOIT — While Janesville Parker's batting order wasn't exactly explosive against Beloit Memorial on Tuesday, the Vikings did enough damage when they put the ball in play to pick up a 6-4 Big Eight win over the Purple Knights in eight innings on Tuesday.
Beloit's Emma Middleton only issued one walk at Telfer Park, and while she allowed eight hits, a majority of them came on soft-contact smacks into the shallow outfield or slow rollers that the Janesville runners hustled out.
“We needed to cut down on our strikeouts, and we did a great job of that today,” Janesville head coach Bob Getka said. “Just put the ball on the bat, sometimes good things happen. Just hit the ball in the right spot and you take advantage of it.”
Vikings’ leadoff hitter Gentry Reed smashed a solo bomb over center field to give Parker an early 1-0 lead.
“Gentry has been big for us all year long,” Getka said. “She is putting the sting on the ball, and a lot of coaches would probably bat her second or third because of that power. But I love having her to set the tone right off the bat.”
The Knights answered quickly. Abigail Middleton beat out an infield single, Jasmine Smith walked and Gustafson brought them home when she ripped a single to the outfield.
Three hits that never left the infield made it 2-2 in the third, and it was much of the same in the fifth when Kaelyn Minich got her second straight RBI infield single to put the Viking ahead 3-2.
The Knights gave Parker a taste of its own medicine with back-to-back infield knocks from Brooklynne Hereford-Foster and Abigail Middleton in the fifth before the Vikings brought in Beloit native and Northern Illinois-bound Hannah Bolly to pitch.
Gustafson greeted her with a hard-hit two-run double to center field to give Beloit a 4-3 lead.
The Vikings got runners on first and third with one out thanks to two Beloit errors. Middleton got Bolly to pop out, and she struck out Kenedi Pryne, but the pitch got past Gustafson. It rolled to the backstop, allowing Reed to score and tie the game.
“We were very fortunate to scratch a run across there,” Getka said. “Kudos to Beloit, they played a great game. We were able to take advantage of the fact that we had some speed on the bases today.”
Ava Pel reached on an error to begin the eighth, and one out later Donnavee Kong ripped a double to put Janesville in front. Nariyah Lot laced a single to center to make it 6-4.
Kong put together an impressive debut in her first varsity, going 3-for-4 at the plate.
“Donnavee definitely looked like belonged,” Getka said. “For her to come through for us was an awesome play by her. “
Meanwhile, Bolly had locked down Beloit’s batters. She struck out the side in the eighth to seal the win for Parker. The senior finished eight strikeouts and one hit in 3 1/3 innings tossed.
“Hannah was able to settle in and slam the door shut,” Getka said. “It’s great having her in your back pocket where you can bring her out whenever you need.”
JANESVILLE PARKER 6, BELOIT MEMORIAL 4 (8)
Parker;101;010;12;—;6;10;0
Beloit;200;020;00;—;4;6;5
Leading hitters—Gustafson (BM) 2x4, Reed (JP) 3x4, Minich (JP) 3x5, Keller (JP) 2x4, Kong (JP) 3x4. 2B—Gustafson, Kong. HR—Reed.