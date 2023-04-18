BELOIT — While Janesville Parker's batting order wasn't exactly explosive against Beloit Memorial on Tuesday, the Vikings did enough damage when they put the ball in play to pick up a 6-4 Big Eight win over the Purple Knights in eight innings on Tuesday.

Beloit's Emma Middleton only issued one walk at Telfer Park, and while she allowed eight hits, a majority of them came on soft-contact smacks into the shallow outfield or slow rollers that the Janesville runners hustled out.

