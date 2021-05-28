Three was the magic number for Beloit Turner's softball team Friday.
The Trojans scored three runs in each of the first three innings en route to a 12-7 nonconference win over Janesville Craig at the Youth Sports Complex.
Turner (6-3) banged out 16 hits, including a three-run homer from Sydney Harbison in the top of the first inning.
Craig (4-9) got home runs from Presley Stanley, Sofia Vitaioli and Josie Rammer but could not overcome an early 10-0 deficit.
"We can't wait for the fourth inning before we decide we want to start playing," Craig coach Kristin Worm said. "They hit that home run in the first inning, and you could just see everybody on our team's shoulders drop. So, it took us a few innings after that to recover.
"And Turner swung the bats well, too, plus we made a couple of errors that hurt. We just weren't ready to play right away. I don't know if some of the girls thought we weren't going to play (inclement weather) or what, but that can't be an excuse. We've got to be ready to go right away. What we did at the end of the game was too little, too late."
Craig plays at Madison La Follette in a Big Eight Conference game Tuesday.
TURNER 12, CRAIG 7
Beloit Turner;333;110;1--12;16;1
Janesville Craig;000;321;1-7;13;3
Rose, Champeny (5); Bienema, Stanley (3)
Leading hitters--Harbison (T) 3x4, Jordan (T) 3x5, Reyes (T) 3x4, Olmsted (T) 2x5, Viens (T) 2x3, Rammer (C) 3x4, Stanley (C) 2x4, Flint (C) 2x3. 2B--Jordan (T), Mayer (C). HR--Harbison (T), Rammer (C), Stanley (C), S. Vitaioli (C)
SO--Rose 5, Champeny 2. BB--Bienema 1, Stanley 1