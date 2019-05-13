Janesville Parker's softball team is feeling dangerous.

Just in time for the postseason.

Lydia Quade's two-out single in the eighth inning delivered Parker a thrilling upset Monday over the state's No. 2-ranked team.

Chelsea Naber homered twice and threw a complete game and Quade drove in her 10th run of the season as the Vikings overcame a six-run deficit to defeat Sun Prairie 8-7 at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.

"Going into the playoffs, we really wanted to make sure send a message that we're going to be a dangerous team," Parker coach Bob Getka said.

Parker (9-11, 8-7 Big Eight) snapped a four-game losing streak and all but ended Sun Prairie's hopes of winning the Big Eight. The Cardinals (19-3, 12-3 Big Eight) are three games behind first-place Verona with three rounds of conference play remaining.

"When you get behind 6-0 like we did, it takes so many contributions from so many kids," Getka said. "We got down. But we've talked all year about staying with it."

The Vikings manufactured the winning run in the bottom of the eighth. Taylor Barfield singled and pinch-runner Sierra Najdowski advanced to second on Julianna Getka's sacrifice bunt.

Najdowski then came around to score on Quade's single to left field as Parker avenged a 2-1, eight-inning loss to the Cardinals on April 2.

Quade had gone hitless in her first five at-bats of the game.

Sun Prairie led 6-0 before Parker scored two runs in the bottom of the second on Barfield's single--the first of her three hits.

Naber hit a two-run home run to center to cut Sun Prairie's lead to 6-4 in the third, then connected for a three-run shot with one out in the seventh to tie the game, 7-7.

Alli Rosga triple as part of a three-hit day and scored twice for Parker.

Grace Hilber led Sun Prairie with three hits, while Maddie Gardner struck out 13 and walked one.

The Vikings travel to Madison West on Tuesday.

Parker was seeded 10th in the WIAA Division 1 Badger Sectional and will open the playoffs May 21 at seventh-seeded Oregon.

JANESVILLE PARKER 8, SUN PRAIRIE 7 (8)

Sun Prairie;240;010;00--7;14;1

Parker;022;000;31--8;12;2

Gardner, Naber

Leading hitters--Radwind (SP) 2x4, Reuter (SP) 2x5, Hilber (SP) 3x5, Gardner (SP) 2x4, Hamilton (SP) 2x4, Knoernschild (SP) 2x4, Rosga (P) 3x4, Naber (P) 2x4, Demrow (P) 2x4, Barfield (P) 3x4. 2B--Radwind, Demrow. 3B--Rosga. HR--Naber 2.

SO--Gardner 13, Naber 2. BB--Gardner 1, Naber 2.