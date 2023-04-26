The second out in the top of the fifth inning of the April 19 softball game between Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker looks like just another fly ball to right field in the scorebook.
But the players, coaches and many of the fans watching knew there was more to it than that.
That’s because it was Parker’s sophomore catcher Kenedi Pryne who flew out to her sister, Craig’s junior outfielder Paige Pryne.
“There was no way I was letting her get on base,” Paige said of the play a few days later. “I was not dropping that ball.”
Then in Craig’s bottom half of the seventh, Paige became Hannah Bolly’s ninth strikeout victim — with Kenedi crouched behind the plate.
“I’m talking to her when she’s up there,” Kenedi said. “I think at one point I was talking about ‘Don’t swing at the high pitches’ or ‘It’s gonna be a high pitch’ or something like that.”
Two batters later, the game was over. Kenedi’s Vikings had beaten Paige’s Cougars 3-2, though Craig did put the tying run on third base before it was over.
“When Paige caught the ball off the bat of Kenedi on Wednesday you could just see that she was beaming,” Parker coach Bob Getka said, “and when Kenedi called the pitch that struck her sister out, she was just as thrilled.”
Brothers and sisters sharing a playing field is woven into the fabric of high school sports, but in most cases, those siblings go through the same schools. The Pryne sisters took a different route that put them on opposite sides of a fierce intracity rivalry.
“It’s already a big rivalry,” their mother Alissa Pryne said, “and then it’s a little bit more with sisters on each team.”
Early days
Paige started playing softball at age 7, and Kenedi followed in her footsteps.
The two played together on traveling teams, and a few years later during one of those travel team events, they had their first taste of head-to-head competition on the diamond. Paige remembered pitching against Kenedi.
“Everybody came to watch,” said Alissa, who is a math teacher at Parker. “Sister vs. sister. It was fun even though they were just 9 and 10.”
She said the girls were competitive in other ways, especially Kenedi.
“She did not like to lose when she was little,” Alissa said. “I believe we’ve had game boards go flying when she was little, but she’s a much more gracious loser these days.”
While Kenedi wasn’t as into softball at first, Alissa said, she is now the one who receives coaching and plays year-round.
“I just like how fast-paced it is and that because I’m the catcher, I’m always involved in every single play that’s happening,” Kenedi said.
“She is like having that extra coach on the field,” Getka said. “I believe she is the top defensive catcher in the Big Eight already.”
Opposing teams have stolen just one base against Parker with Kenedi behind the plate, and while she is batting just .174 on the season, Getka expects that number to improve because she has been hitting the ball hard right at defenders.
Paige, meanwhile, participates in dance competitions in addition to softball. At the plate this year, the older Pryne is batting .290 and has an on-base percentage of .405. She hit a triple against Madison West on April 11, has six RBI, eight runs scored and has made eight putouts in the outfield without an error — including the catch of her sister’s fly ball.
The decision
Paige and Kenedi attended St. Mary’s School through the eighth grade. Then it was time to go to high school.
Alissa said that had the girls been enrolled in the Janesville School District, they would have gone to Adams Elementary and Franklin Middle schools, which meant they would have wound up at Parker despite the family living closer to Craig.
With Paige the first to move on, she decided she wanted to go to the east-side school because most of her friends were going there. The Cougars poms squad was another draw for her.
“It just felt right to go to Craig,” she said. Alissa said the plan initially was to send both girls there.
But when Kenedi was leaving St. Mary’s the next year, she had a different idea.
“From travel ball, I knew Hannah and Nariyah (Lot), and I wanted to play with them,” she said, “and I knew a few other girls, Gentry (Reed) and Lilly (Keller), that I played with before, and I wanted to go and play with them again.”
Her choice made the family alter its plans, and with Craig only about a mile from their home and the girls’ mother working at Parker, the Prynes have been able to make the logistics work. Kenedi’s decision also made for some happy relatives.
“My dad went to Parker, my grandpa taught at Parker,” Alissa said. “We have roots that go pretty deep at both schools, and my dad’s side of the family was like, ‘Finally, somebody’s going back to the west side!’ So they love it.”
Playing days
Paige and Kenedi’s teams were originally scheduled to play early in the season, but two postponements pushed the first Craig-Parker matchup to April 19. That made it so the two regular-season games — barring any adverse weather Thursday — would be played in a span of eight days.
That means the competitive juices have really been flowing lately in the Pryne household, which includes 7-year-old sister Oakleigh, who was set to have her first-ever softball practice Wednesday afternoon, and Alissa’s husband and the girls’ dad, Josh.
Both girls admitted to needling the other when there’s a Craig-Parker game coming up. All three said Josh, a salesman at Kunes in Delavan, tries to stoke the competitive fire even more.
“Winning is extra special, and you have to win,” Paige said of how it feels to play against Kenedi in the rivalry game.
“They don’t argue a ton about softball, thankfully,” Alissa said. “It’s just those rivalry weeks,” including around football and basketball games, where it gets more intense. “I tell them I just hope each gets one” when they play.
The girls’ teammates and coaches feel the enhanced importance of the rivalry games, too.
“I have been coaching for 30-plus years and cannot remember siblings playing against each other, much less siblings who are so important to their teams’ success,” Getka said.
“It’s fun for other people to get into our rivalry,” Paige said. “They’re excited to watch and be in it.”
“I know Nariyah, Lilly and Gentry, who always played with Paige, get into it, too,” Kenedi added. “They say ‘Don’t let Paige get on, throw her out if she tries to steal,’ so everyone really does get into it.”
What’s next
Thursday’s meeting at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex will likely be another close contest. The teams have split their regular-season meetings each year since 2019, and while the Vikings are 4-3 with the second meeting of 2023 still to come, Craig leads in the aggregate score by a run, 28-27.
Parker will be trying to bounce back from being no-hit against Verona on Tuesday, and the Cougars will try to keep their momentum rolling after sweeping a doubleheader against Madison La Follette, also on Tuesday.
Both teams are assigned to the same Division 1 Oregon Sectional, so a postseason meeting isn’t out of the question, either. And if that doesn’t happen, the two will meet again twice next season in Paige’s senior year.
As far as future plans go, Kenedi hopes to play softball at the Division I level and is working toward that goal with her offseason training. Paige wants to go to medical school and said she would eventually like to coach softball to stay close to the game. Both are honor students.
“They both fit the personalities of the schools, too,” Alissa said. “It’s fun. We have a fun rivalry in our house.”