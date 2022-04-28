01STOCK_SOFTBALL

MADISON

The Janesville Craig softball team brought out the heavy lumber Thursday.

Led by Presley Stanley's grand slam, the Cougars banged out 12 hits in a 19-2 win over Madison West in a Big Eight Conference game. The game was called in the fifth inning due to the 10-run rule.

Craig (5-4, 4-3) led 2-1 entering the top of second inning before erupting for 10 runs.

"We were able to string some hits together that inning, including Presley's grand slam," Craig coach Kristin Worm said. "And there was no doubt her home run was going over the fence.

"I think the cold really affected us this week. Tonight was warmer, and we were sharper We need to carry tonight's hitting momentum into tomorrow's game at Sun Prairie."

Mya Eichelt had four hits to lead the Cougars, while Bailey Bienema hit the top of the fence for a double, just missing a home run.

Craig is scheduled to play at unbeaten and state-ranked Sun Prairie today.

CRAIG 19, WEST 2 (5)

Janesville Craig;2(10)1;06—;19;12;5

Madison West;100;10—;2;3;6

Leading hitters—C: Vitaioli 2x4, Stanley 2x5 (HR), Eichelt 4x4 (2B), Bloomquist 2x4, Bienema (2B); W: Gutierez (2B).

Pitching (ip-h-er-so-bb)—C: Stanley (W, 5-3-0-2-0); W: Gutierez (L, 1.2-4-7-2-7), Baldon (3.1-8-3-2-3).

