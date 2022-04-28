PREP SOFTBALL Presley Stanley, Janesville Craig rout Madison West in Big Eight softball Gazette staff Apr 28, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MADISONThe Janesville Craig softball team brought out the heavy lumber Thursday.Led by Presley Stanley's grand slam, the Cougars banged out 12 hits in a 19-2 win over Madison West in a Big Eight Conference game. The game was called in the fifth inning due to the 10-run rule.Craig (5-4, 4-3) led 2-1 entering the top of second inning before erupting for 10 runs."We were able to string some hits together that inning, including Presley's grand slam," Craig coach Kristin Worm said. "And there was no doubt her home run was going over the fence."I think the cold really affected us this week. Tonight was warmer, and we were sharper We need to carry tonight's hitting momentum into tomorrow's game at Sun Prairie."Mya Eichelt had four hits to lead the Cougars, while Bailey Bienema hit the top of the fence for a double, just missing a home run.Craig is scheduled to play at unbeaten and state-ranked Sun Prairie today.CRAIG 19, WEST 2 (5)Janesville Craig;2(10)1;06—;19;12;5Madison West;100;10—;2;3;6Leading hitters—C: Vitaioli 2x4, Stanley 2x5 (HR), Eichelt 4x4 (2B), Bloomquist 2x4, Bienema (2B); W: Gutierez (2B).Pitching (ip-h-er-so-bb)—C: Stanley (W, 5-3-0-2-0); W: Gutierez (L, 1.2-4-7-2-7), Baldon (3.1-8-3-2-3). Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Craig Softball Kristin Worm Presley Stanley Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Authorities identify suspect in fatal shooting at Janesville business Police: Suspect in custody after reported gun homicide at Precision Drawn Metals in Janesville Milton School District to reduce staffing levels as enrollment takes sharpest decrease in three years Some Janesville School District elementary schools will see reductions in teachers for 2022-23 Janesville hotel proposal hauls in $1.89 million tax-incentive deal from city Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form