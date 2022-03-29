JANESVILLE
The circle is the generally the secret to a successful high school softball season.
A dominant pitcher makes a team dangerous—especially during the postseason.
Janesville Parker’s one-two punch of Hannah Bolly and Nariyah Lot aren’t at the dominant level yet, but they’re both good enough in the circle to make things difficult for opponents this season.
“We have a full 26-game schedule this season and expect to be led by our experienced pitching staff of Hannah and Nariyah,” Parker coach Bob Getka said.
“Both are juniors, but both have been pitching varsity ball since they were freshmen. I don’t think anyone in our conference has a better combination than we do.”
Bolly finished with a 10-6 record last season, and Lot came on strong at the end of the season. Lot allowed one unearned run in Parker’s 1-0 loss to Milton in a Division 1 regional championship game.
Emily Becker and Alyssa Ayers, the only two seniors on the roster, both will start in the outfield. Ayers was honorable mention all-Big Eight last season after batting .321. Vying for the final outfield starting spot will be sophomores Kaelyn Minich and Ava Pel, along with junior Karlie Zimmerman.
Gentry Reed leads a talented but inexperienced infield. The sophomore was an honorable mention all-Big Eight Conference pick last season. She batted .302 and half of her hits were extra-base hits. She’s penciled in at third base, with Lot playing shortstop when she’s not pitching. Other infield candidates are Khushi Patel, Rylee Jordan and Addison Nelson.
Getka is very high on freshman catcher Kenedi Pryne.
Parker finished 13-9 last season, including 10-8 in the Big Eight Conference.
“It’s great to be back playing our regular season this year,” Getka said. “We graduated a bunch of really good players in 2021, but we have a new crop of players who are itching to show what they can do at the varsity level. We are lucky in that many of our players play multiple positions.”
JANESVILLE PARKER
2022 SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Note: Home games at Janesville Youth Sports Complex.
(All games 4:30 p.m. unless noted)
March: 29—At Beloit Memorial; 31—At Madison Memorial.
April: 5—Madison West; 7—Verona; 12—At Janesville Craig; 13—Lake Geneva Badger; 14—Sun Prairie; 19—At Middleton, 5 p.m.; 21—At Madison La Follette; 22—Oregon; 23—Madison East (DH), 11 a.m.; 25—At Milton, 5 p.m.; 26—Beloit Memorial; 28—Madison Memorial.
May: 3—At Madison West, 5 p.m.; 7—Stoughton, 10 a.m., and Waterford, 2 p.m.; 10—Janesville Craig; 12—At Sun Prairie, 5 p.m.; 13—East Troy; 16—Fort Atkinson; 17—Middleton; 19—Madison La Follette.