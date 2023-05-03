After an uneven start to the year, Janesville Parker’s softball team appears to have found its groove.
The Vikings won for the third time in four games Wednesday by beating Madison East 15-2 in five innings in Madison.
All nine of Parker’s starting batters collected at least one hit among the 14 the team collected against the Purgolders, and Hannah Bolly and Nariyah Lot each hit a home run. Parker second baseman Ava Pel drove in five of the Vikings’ runs.
Lot went 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBI on the day, and in the pitcher’s circle, she threw a complete game with six strikeouts, no walks and two runs allowed.
The win moved the Vikings to 7-6 overall and in the Big Eight, and four of their next conference games are against teams with inferior records to theirs. That stretch begins Thursday with another game against East at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex at 4:30 p.m.
JANESVILLE PARKER 15, MADISON EAST 2
Janesville Parker 022 92 — 15 14 1
Madison East 100 10 — 2 3 5
Leading hitters—Keller (JP) 2x4, Lot (JP) 3x3, Pel (JP) 2x3. 2B—Tuinstra (ME), Dalton (ME). HR—Bolly (JP), Lot (JP).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—JP: Lot (W, 5-3-2-2-0-6). ME: Robinson (L, 5-14-15-3-2-6).
