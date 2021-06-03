Janesville Parker’s softball team picked up its biggest win of the season Thursday.
Gentry Reed’s two-run triple in the top of the sixth inning was the difference as the Vikings upset Big Eight Conference-leading Middleton 7-6.
Parker (8-8, 5-8) rallied from a two-run deficit with four runs in the sixth and added an insurance run in the seventh on Jasmyn Demrow’s RBI single.
“We scored all four runs with two outs,” Parker coach Bob Getka said. “That’s what was so impressive.
“And by beating Middleton, we made the conference race a lot more interesting. It was a great win for us, especially with five games next week.”
Hannah Bolly got the win in relief and had two of Parker’s eight hits. Demrow also added two hits.
Parker plays at Madison La Follette on Monday.
PARKER 7, MIDDLETON 6Janesville Parker 200 004 1—7 8 2
Middleton 003 100 2—7 8 2
Lot, Bolly (4); Flock, Buza (4)
SO—Lot 1, Bolly 1, Flock 3, Buza 5. BB—Lot 1, Bolly 1, Flock 3, Buza 2
Leading hitters—Bolly (P) 2x4, Demrow (P) 2x4, Herbert (M) 2x3, Zimmerman (M) 2x4, Hiorns (M) 2x4. 2B—Herbert (M), Zimmerman (M). 3B—Reed (P). HR—Herbert (M)