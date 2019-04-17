The Janesville Parker softball team kept its bats red-hot Wednesday night.

And the Vikings’ statistics look extra impressive when including a partial seventh inning that included 11 runs before their Big Eight Conference game at Madison La Follette was called due to lightning.

Officially speaking, Parker may wind up with an 8-5 league victory, but head coach Bob Getka wasn’t about to take away from his team’s hitting on a night when the scoreboard read 19-5 when it was turned off.

“The girls got the whupping sticks out tonight,” said Getka, whose team won 10-0 Tuesday night, as well. “We had eight extra-base hits. And we’ve talked about how, with as good of a hitting team as we are, if we take advantage of other team’s errors, we can put up some big numbers.

“We did that tonight. I wish it wouldn’t have taken until the seventh to put up the real big ones.”

Jasmyn Demrow had a two-run triple in the second inning and scored on an error to give Parker a 3-0 lead. La Follette responded with three runs in the bottom of the fourth.

All of the Lancers’ five runs were unearned as the Vikings committed six errors in their first game on astroturf.

The Vikings responded with four runs in the top of the fifth to regain the lead for good.

Julianna Getka had three hits for the Vikings. Chelsea Naber went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles. And Demrow finished 2-for-5 with a triple and a double.

“Our hitting will cover up some of our errors,” Getka said. “But we’ll need to play better defensively moving forward.”

Parker plays at Madison Memorial on Wednesday.

PARKER 8, LA FOLLETTE 5 (6)

Janesville Parker;030;041—8;10;6

Madison La Follette;000;302—5;5;1

Naber; Welling

Leading hitters (Note: Stats include hits by Parker in the top of the seventh inning, when Vikings scored 11 runs before the game was called due to lightning)—Quade (P) 2x5, Luek (P) 2x5, Naber (P) 2x5, Getka (P) 3x4, Williams (P) 2x3, Demrow (P) 2x5, Malphy (P) 2x3, Barfield (P) 2x4, Jager (L) 2x3. 2B—Barfield, Demrow, Malphy, Naber 2, Lipp (L). 3B—Demrow, Getka, Quade).

SO—Naber 9, Welling 7. BB—Naber 1, Welling 1.