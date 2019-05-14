Lydia Quade had three hits, Julianna Getka limited Madison West to six hits and two runs and Janesville Parker ran the bases well in a 12-2 Big Eight Conference softball win at Madison on Tuesday afternoon.

The game was stopped after five innings due to the mercy rule.

Quade led the Vikings’ offense by going 3-for-4, including a triple. Nine other Parker hitters had one hit apiece. Getka and Jeni Malphy each had a double, and Jasmyn Demrow had a triple.

Parker coach Bob Getka commended the team for its offense.

“We had 10 different players get a hit, and we just kept running,” Getka said. “They had a few dropped third strikes, and when they threw to first we were able to score runs.”

Julianna Getka pitched a complete game a day after Chelsea Naber threw a complete game in an 8-7 upset over No. 2-ranked Sun Prairie.

“Julianna threw a really good game,” Bob Getka said. “We spent Chelsea yesterday and didn’t want to have to use her again today.”

Getka struck out nine in five innings.

Parker will hold Senior Day and Parents Day on Thursday when the Vikings host Madison Memorial at the Youth Sports Complex.

PARKER 12, WEST 2 (5)

Janesville Parker 114 33—12 12 0

Madison West 020 00—2 6 4

Getka; Balas.

Leading hitters—Quade (JP) 3x4; Buscemi (MW) 2x3. 2B—Getka (JP), Malphy (JP), Guman (MW), Buscemi (MW). 3B—Demrow (JP), Quade (JP).

SO—Getka (JP) 9, Balas (MW) 6.