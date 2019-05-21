Kenadee Nelson put an end to Janesville Parker’s softball season Tuesday.

The Oregon standout pitcher struck out 13 and allowed only four hits in leading the Panthers to 3-0 win in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal game.

Seventh-seeded Oregon (14-8) plays at second-seeded Milton in a regional final game Thursday.

Parker finished 12-12 under first-year coach Bob Getka.

The Panthers scored the only runs of the game in the bottom of the second. Sam Mikkelson’s line drive to right skipped just under the glove of a diving Jenni Malphy for a two-run triple. Megan Detra followed with an RBI single to score Mikkelson and give Oregon a 3-0 lead.

Those runs were all Nelson would need as she stymied a Parker lineup that had been scoring runs in bunches the last two weeks. The Vikings got only one runner as far as third base and struck out at least once in every inning. Nelson struck out the side the first two innings.

“We just didn’t bring our bats today, and that’s unusual for us,” Getka said. “I think we hit one ball hard off her all game.

“But hat’s off to her. She threw a great game. We came in with the idea that we were going to have to play small ball because runs were going to be hard to come by, but you have to get runners on base to do that and we didn’t.”

Chelsea Naber went the distance for Parker and threw well. The senior right-hander scattered eight hits, struck out six and did not walk a batter. If Malphy comes up with the circus catch in the second inning, it’s a 0-0 game.

Parker’s best chance to score came in the seventh. Jasmyn Demrow walked to start the inning and moved to third on Julianna Getka’s base hit. Nelson got out of trouble with a pop-up and a strikeout to end the game.

“I loved coaching this team this season,” coach Getka said. “I’m really going to miss our three seniors, but I’m already looking forward to next season. We’ve got a good group coming back.”

OREGON 3, PARKER 0

Janesville Parker;000;000;0—0;4;1

Oregon;030;000;x—3;8;0

Naber and Luek; Nelson and Newton

Leading hitters—Mikkelson (O) 2x3, Bastian (O) 2x3. 2B—Bastian. 3B—Mikkelson

SO—Naber 6, Nelson 13. BB—Nelson 2