Janesville Parker’s strong offense was not enough to prevent the Vikings from losing two nonconference games Saturday.

Waterford scored in six of the seven innings en route to an 11-6 win over the Vikings. Oregon then scored to runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat Parker 6-5.

Parker had 21 hits in the two losses. Against Oregon, Alexys Luek went 3-for-4 with three RBI, including a homer. Chelsea Naber also homered and went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI.

Naber’s two-run homer in the top of the seventh had given the Vikings a 5-4 lead.

The Vikings host Sun Prairie on Monday.

WATERFORD 11, PARKER 6

Waterford 101 213 3—11 14 4

Parker 010 021 2—6 10 2

Rohner; Naber, Getka (6)

Leading hitters—Fishweg (W) 3x4, Walek (W) 2x4, Trautman (W) 3x5, Barwick (W) 2x4, Schmidt (W) 2x4, Quade (P) 2x4, Barfield (P) 2x3. 2B—Walek, Trautman, Stiene (W), Barwick, Naber (P), Quade. 3B—Fishsweg. HR—Trautman

SO—Rohner 2, Naber 2, Getka 2. BB—Naber 1, Getka 3.

OREGON 6, PARKER 5

Parker 200 001 2—5 11 1

Oregon 010 030 2—6 9 1

Naber; Spilde, Nelson (7).

Leading hitters—Rosga (P) 2x4, Luek (P) 3x4, Naber (P) 2x4, Demrow (P) 2x4; Newton (O) 2x3, Spilde (O) 2x4. 2B—Luek (P), Rosga (P), Spilde (O), Newton (O). HR—Luek (P), Naber (P), Morgan (O).

SO—Naber (P) 5, Spilde (O) 4, Newton (O) 3. BB—Naber 1.