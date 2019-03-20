JANESVILLE

Bob Getka is not afraid to set the bar high.

Janesville Parker’s first-year softball coach believes the Vikings will be very competitive in a conference that includes defending WIAA Division 1 state champion Sun Prairie.

Parker opens the season Friday at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex with nonconference games against Fort Atkinson and Milton.

“Although we’re going to be very young in many key spots, we’re hoping to improve on last year’s record and ultimately host a playoff game,” Getka said. “That’s something that has not been done in several years at Parker.

“We’ve got good depth pitching-wise and a team full of promise.”

Parker finished 11-13 a year ago, including a respectable 10-8 in the rugged Big Eight Conference.

The top returnees for the Vikings are seniors Chelsea Naber, Jenni Malphy and Julianna Getka.

Naber and Getka, both right-handers, will handle the pitching duties. Malphy will anchor the outfield.

“Those three are our captains, and all played heavily last season,” Getka said. “They’re all in on this season and have been great team leaders thus far.”

Getka and Naber will play in the infield somewhere when the other one is pitching. Naber will likely start on the mound after earning second-team all-Big Eight honors last season.

Other infield candidates are junior Taylor Barfield, along with sophomores Jasmyn Demrow, Alexis Luek, Lydia Quade and Alli Rosga.

Competing for a starting outfield spot along with Malphy are senior Aly Shaffer, juniors Bailey Bremel and Sierra Najdowski, as well as sophomore Grace Williams.

Luek and Quade will likely handle the catching duties.

“We graduated 10 players off of last year’s team, but I’m really looking forward to this year’s team with the kids we have coming back,” said Getka, who had been an assistant for Steve Heilman the past several years.

“I like to play an aggressive style of softball. That means putting as much pressure on the defense as we can. And we’re going to have the athletes to do that.”