Janesville Parker's softball team continued its revenge tour Friday.

The Vikings won their third straight game, topping host Middleton 8-7 in eight innings to avenge an 11-4 loss to the Cardinals in mid-April and clinch a fourth-place finish in the Big Eight Conference.

Parker won an eight-inning game for the second time in five days. The Vikings upset No. 2-ranked Sun Prairie 8-7 on Monday to earn a season split.

"It has been really fun to watch this team grow over the last couple weeks," Parker coach Bob Getka said. "We're seeing it happen in leaps and bounds."

The Vikings (11-11 overall), who improved to 10-7 in Big Eight play, close the conference season Saturday at home against Madison Memorial.

Taylor Barfield's sacrifice fly scored Chelsea Naber to break a 4-4 tie in the top of the eighth, and the Vikings would add two more runs on Jen Malphy's single to center.

Middleton answered with two runs but Parker pitcher Naber induced a pair of groundouts to preserve the win.

Alexys Luek led the Vikings with three hits, including a solo home run in the fifth to give Parker a 4-0 lead.

Alli Rosga, Barfield and Malphy finished with two hits each, while Naber struck out five in eight innings.

PARKER 8, MIDDLETON 7 (8)

Parker;021;010;03--7;11;4

Middleton;000;031;02--6;9;3

Naber; Thayer

Leading hitters--Rosga (P) 2x4, Luek (P) 3x4, Barfield (P) 2x4, Malphy (P) 2x4, Young (M) 2x4, Horst (M) 2x4. 2B--Barfield, Rosga, Bindl (M), Horst, Roberts (M). HR--Luek, Horst.

SO--Naber 5, Thayer 5. BB--Naber 3, Thayer 1.