The schedule is about to get a lot easier for the Janesville Parker softball team.

The Vikings out-hit host Burlington 10-8 on Friday but couldn’t pull out the win, dropping a nonconference game 8-5 to close a difficult three-game stretch.

Parker (2-4) lost its fourth straight game, while Burlington improved to 2-1. Earlier this week, the Vikings fell short against Verona and Sun Prairie—two of the Big Eight Conference’s top contenders.

“We hit the ball hard today,” Parker coach Bob Getka said. “Unfortunately, we also out-errored them today. They were able to capitalize and score some unearned runs. This is one we felt we gave away.”

Parker leadoff hitter Lydia Quade doubled twice, homered and scored twice in the loss.

“Lydia is just killing the ball,” Getka said.

Chelsea Naber hit a two-run home run in the top of the first to give the Vikings an early lead Friday.

But after giving up three runs in the first two innings, Teagan Schmalfeldt fired four straight scoreless frames.

The Demons tied the game, 3-3, on Gracie Peterson’s RBI double in the bottom of the second.

Burlington scored four runs on two hits and two errors in the fourth.

Julianna Getka singled to drive in a run and Quade scored on Jeni Malphy’s fielder’s choice in the seventh, but the Vikings’ comeback ended as Schmalfeldt got Alexys Luek to ground into another fielder’s choice.

Naber struck out eight and gave up two earned runs.

The Vikings host Madison East on Tuesday.

BURLINGTON 8, PARKER 5

Parker 210 000 2—5 10 4

Burlington 120 401 x—8 8 2

Naber; Schmalfeldt

Leading hitters—Quade (P) 3x4, Barfield (P) 2x3, Williams (P) 2x3, Zuleger (B) 2x3. 2B—Barfield, Quade 2, Peterson (B). 3B—Zuleger. HR—Naber (P), Quade.

SO—Naber 8, Schmalfeldt 8. BB—Naber 2, Schmalfeldt 0.

