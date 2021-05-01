When Bob Getka put together Janesville Parker's softball schedule for the 2021 season, he wanted the Vikings to play top-notch nonconference competition to go along with a tough Big Eight schedule.
Saturday at the Youth Sports Complex, the Vikings picked up a big win over Southern Lakes powerhouse Burlington.
Parker scored three runs in the bottom of the third and rode the arm of Hannah Bolly to a 3-2 nonconference win.
"We got exactly what we wanted today and that was a nice bounceback win against a good team," Parker coach Bob Getka said after team lost 7-5 to Beloit Memorial on Friday. "The team had a short memory after a rough outing last night.
"And Hannah was really good again. We didn't plan on using her the whole game because she pitched last night, but she just kept getting stronger as the game went on."
Bolly finished with seven strikeouts and walked only one.
Parker got three runs in the third, highlighted by an RBI single from Nariyah Lot and an RBI double from Alyssa Ayers.
Parker (2-1) hosts Madison Memorial on Tuesday at the Youth Sports Complex.
PARKER 3, BURLINGTON 2
Burlington;100;001;0--2;6;1
Janesville Parker;003;000;x--3;8;0
Morris, Klein (3) and Warner; Bolly and Luek
Leading hitters--Kornely (B) 3x3, Lot (P) 2x3, Bolly (P) 2x3. 2B-Ayers (P), Kornely (B). 3B--Kornely (B).
SO--Morris 1, Klein 6, Bolly 7. BB--Morris 2, Bolly 1.