Janesville Parker was on the wrong end of both games in a double header against host Beloit Memorial.

Despite taking a one-run lead in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Vikings dropped game one 3-1.

Beloit Memorial rallied, scoring two runs in the sixth inning before adding an insurance run in the top of the seventh to fend off the Vikings.

Parker’s Chelsea Naber was 2-for-3 at the plate and threw three strikeouts from the mound.

A late push from Parker wasn’t enough in game two.

The Vikings gave up six runs in the sixth inning. Attempting to make a comeback, the Vikings added four runs in the seventh before losing 9-6.

“It was good to see we still had fight left in us at the end of the night. All year they’ve been fighting,” said Parker coach Bob Getka.

These are the kind of teams were going to play where one play can make a difference. We were just a play or two away tonight.”

Alexys Luek was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles for Janesville, which registered 11 hits. Parker pitchers Julianna Getka and Alli Rosga combined for two strikeouts and three walks.

Parker hosts Oregon and Waterford Saturday in a double header fundraiser tournament.

(Game one)

BELOIT MEMORIAL 3, PARKER 1

Beloit 000 002 1—3 6 1

Parker 000 100 0—1 7 0

Walker; Naber

Leading hitters—Swanson (BM) 2x3, Naber 2x3, Barfield (P) 2x3. 2B—Alexys Luek (P). HR—Ryan (BM).

SO—Walker 7, Naber 3. BB—Naber 4.

(Game two)

BELOIT MEMORIAL 9, PARKER 6

Parker 200 000 4—6 11 2

Beloit Memorial 100 206 x—9 12 0

Getka, Rosga (4); Swanson

Leading hitters— Bittner (BM) 4x4, Stavn (BM) 2x4, Rosga 2x4, Luek (P) 2x4, Naber (P) 2x4, Barfield (P) 2x3. 2B—Luek 2, Quade (P), Rosga, Bittner. 3B—Spencer (BM).

SO—Swanson 7, Getka 1, Rosga 1. BB—Getka 2, Rosga 1.