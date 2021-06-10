Janesville Parker’s softball team will enter the WIAA postseason tournament riding high.
The Vikings wrapped up the Big Eight and regular season Thursday by winning their sixth straight game thanks to a 10-0 win over Madison East at the Youth Sports Complex. The game was called in the fifth inning due to the 10-run rule.
Parker, which finished 13-8 overall and 10-8 in the conference, finished with 12 hits and got a complete-game three-hitter from Hannah Bolly.
“It was another really solid team effort,” Parker coach Bob Getka said. “I think almost everybody in the lineup had at least one hit.
“We’re playing well right now as we head into tournament play.”
Grace Williams had three hits for Parker and Alexys Luek had three RBI.
Parker is seeded first in the upper half of the Division 1 Oregon Sectional and gets a first-round bye. The Vikings host the winner of the Milton vs. Beloit Memorial game Wednesday.
PARKER 10, EAST 0 (5)Madison East 000 00—0 3 2
Janesville Parker 320 32—10 12 1
Wilcox, Gunter (5); Bolly
Leading hitters—Ehrlinger (E) 2x2, Quade (P) 2x3, Williams (P) 3x3, Bolly (P) 2x3. 2B—Reed (P), Rosga (P)
SO—Wilcox 3, Bolly 6.