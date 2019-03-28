JANESVILLE

Sometimes, it takes a high school softball team a game or two to find its rhythm to start the spring season.

Janesville Parker had no such trouble Thursday.

Chelsea Naber tossed a five-hitter, the Vikings piled up 11 hits, and they set the tone for what they hope will be a successful by kicking it off with a 4-1 victory over Janesville Craig at the Youth Sports Complex.

“This is just what we were hoping for,” said Naber.

The senior struck out six and walked just one to earn the victory. “We were ready. We’ve had a lot of practice before this first game.

“We were ready for Craig.”

Naber said having the Cougars as their season-opening opponent—after earlier games were postponed—gave the Vikings an energy boost.

Parker had at least one hit in every inning but the seventh.

But the Vikings did fall behind in the bottom of the third inning when Craig put together a two-out rally. Shortstop Abby Humphrey hit a two-out double to right field and scored on center fielder Keeley Cox’s single up the middle.

Parker answered immediately in the top of the fourth. Catcher Alexis Luek led off with a single and moved to second on a fielder’s choice.

Taylor Barfield, who went 2-for-3 for Parker, ripped a single to center with two outs, and Luek made a wide turn around third base. She stopped and retreated when Cox’s throw home was on target, but an attempted throw to catch Luek at third base got away, and Luek headed back to home plate to make it 1-1.

The Vikings then grabbed the lead in the top of the fifth by stringing together four hits in their first five at-bats. Lydia Quade led off with a single and scored on Julianna Getka’s double to straightaway center. Getka went 3-for-4. She and Naber were on third and second, respectively, when Luek ripped a one-out double of her own for a pair of RBI and a 4-1 lead.

“This was a great start for our girls,” first-year Parker head coach Bob Getka said. “We had timely hits and then showed some speed out there, too, so we were able to put some pressure on their defense.”

Those four runs were plenty for Naber, who mixed her pitches constantly to keep Craig guessing.

Naber missed much of last season due to a knee injury but said she felt great on opening day.

“We climbed on the back of our pitcher, and she pitched an outstanding game,” Getka said. “Great pitch selection, great job locating.

“That’s what you expect from your senior varsity captain. She’s a very experienced pitcher, and she showed it today.”

The Cougars had a runner in scoring position in five of seven innings, but Naber never appeared fazed by the traffic.

Two days after putting up nine runs at Beloit, the Cougars (0-3) could not find their rhythm at the plate.

“It’s hard to score runs when you don’t put hits together,” Craig first-year head coach Kristen Worm said. “We just did not hit.

“Chelsea did a nice job keeping us off-balance.”

One positive for Craig came through its defense in the field. After posting eight errors in their first two games, the Cougars had just one against Parker. Third baseman Emma Blaser made two diving catches and snared another one along the fence.

But Naber sat down nine of the final 10 batters she faced to put the game away for Parker.

Quade and Luek joined Getka and Barfield in the multiple-hit club. Six different Vikings had at least one hit.

“Everyone can hit on this team,” Naber said. “I’m really happy with how we played.

“Better than last year,” Naber said when asked about the Vikings’ expectations. “I know we can do better.”

Parker and Craig are both back in action today with doubleheaders against Fort Atkinson and Milton. The games are make-ups from games originally scheduled for last Friday.

PARKER 4, CRAIG 1

Janesville Parker 000 130 0—4 11 3

Janesvlle Craig 001 000 0—1 5 1

Naber and Luek; Kealy, Lyle (5) and Flint.

Leading hitters—Quade (P) 2x4, Getka (P) 3x4, Luek (P) 2x4, Barfield (P) 2x3. 2B—Getka, Luek, Dopkins (C), Humphrey (C).

SO—Naber 6, Kealy 2, Lyle 2. BB—Naber 1, Lyle 2.