Bob Getka called Chelsea Naber's highlight Thursday a moment that has been years in the making.

Naber, Janesville Parker's senior starting pitcher, struck out nine Madison Memorial hitters in a complete game.

But it was her play at the plate that stole the show. Her solo home run in the top of the seventh inning delivered a 4-3 road victory.

"You couldn't ask for more from her," said Getka, the team's head coach. "She hit that home run into the wind in the seventh to win the game. That is years of working out in the weight room that just paid off on that one pitch."

Madison Memorial's Camryn Decker struck out 14 Parker batters but was saddled with the loss.

The Vikings scored single runs in each of the final three innings to come from behind and win.

"Tough, tough day to hit out there, so I didn't even realize we had 14 strikeouts," Getka said. "It was really cold and the wind was blowing, but the kids played hard and played well defensively."

Lydia Quade and Julianna Getka also drove in runs as the Vikings went to 5-3 in Big Eight play and 6-5 overall. They went 3-1 this week.

Parker plays at league-leading Verona on Tuesday night.

PARKER 4, MEMORIAL 3

Janesville Parker;001;011;1--4;6;1

Madison Memorial;002;010;0--3;9;3

Naber; Decker.

Leading hitters--Murphy (MM) 2x4, Christy (MM) 2x3. 2B--Murphy (MM). HR--Naber (JP).

SO--Naber (JP) 9, Decker (MM) 14. BB--Naber 3, Decker 4.