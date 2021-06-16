JANESVILLE
Janesville Parker had no answer for the right arm of Gwen Baker on Wednesday.
The Milton High freshman pitcher struck out 13 batters to lead the Red Hawks to 1-0 upset win over the top-seeded Vikings and a Division 1 regional title.
Fifth-seeded Milton (9-12) plays at second-seeded Oregon in a sectional semifinal game Monday.
Parker finished 13-9 and could not solve Baker’s rising fastball that proved to be her out pitch.
“I didn’t know it was coming,” Baker said of her 13-strikeout performance. “I warmed up OK, but after the first inning, I felt really good.
“My rise ball high and in worked every time. I knew they were a good hitting team, so I had to work around them and not stay just on the plate.”
Milton got its only run in the top of the fourth. Three Parker errors set it up.
Baker reached on an error to start the inning, and courtesy-runner Avery Agnew moved to second on Ashley Vanderhei’s sacrifice bunt.
Another Parker error allowed Agnew to move to third, and she scored when McKenna Bladl reached on the Vikings’ third straight error.
Milton coach Kurt Mussey figured one run might just be enough with Baker throwing BBs at the Parker hitters.
“We didn’t feel a lot of pressure coming in being the lower seed, and you can tell that Gwen wasn’t feeling it, either,” Mussey said. “She was outstanding.
“And we knew coming in that this regional was wide open. There was so much parity in the regional, just like in our conference (Badger South) this season. Nobody on this team is surprised that we’re regional champions.”
Baker shut Parker down 1-2-3 in five of the seven innings, but the Vikings did have runners on first and second with nobody out in both the fourth and sixth innings but couldn’t capitalize. Baker used a ground out, strikeout and fly out to work out of trouble in the fourth, and struck out three straight batters in the sixth to foil Parker’s rally.
Parker pitcher Nariyah Lot deserved a better fate. The sophomore allowed only five hits, and the run she gave up was unearned.
“We’ve just been hitting the cover off the ball lately, but today, the Milton pitcher got the best of us,” Parker coach Bob Getka said. “Kudos to her for throwing a shutout, because we have been hitting the ball really well against some pretty good pitching lately.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the season these girls put together. It just didn’t end the way we wanted it to.”
MILTON 1, PARKER 0
Milton 000 100 0—1 5 0
Janesville Parker 000 000 0—0 4 4
Baker and Schnell; Lot and Luek
Leading hitters—Hanuska (M) 2x4, Quade (P) 2x3
SO—Baker 13, Lot 2. BB—Lot 2