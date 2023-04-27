Softball fans know Gwen Baker can pitch it. She proved Thursday afternoon she can hit it, too.
The Milton junior clobbered a three-run home run to center field in the first inning before she even stepped into the pitcher’s circle against Monona Grove en route to an 8-3 Red Hawks win.
Her last at-bat of Tuesday’s game against the Silver Eagles was also a deep fly to center, but that ball stayed in play at Schilberg Park for a flyout.
The first two batters of the game for Milton (12-1 overall, 7-0 Badger Conference) reached on a four-pitch walk and a hit-by-pitch. After Baker’s blast, Monona Grove (4-9, 3-5) opted for a quick pitching change before the Red Hawks tacked on two more runs in the first.
Baker faced just one over the minimum in the first three innings, but the Silver Eagles narrowed the lead to 5-2 with a pair of runs off Baker in the fourth with the help of a leadoff triple by Dani Lucey.
The Red Hawks scored the next two runs in the top of the fifth and sixth to restore their lead, and Julia Wolf hit a home run in the seventh.
Baker added 12 strikeouts to her season total. Milton’s next scheduled game is at Monroe at 5 p.m. Friday.
MILTON 8, MONONA GROVE 3
Milton 500 011 1 — 8 10 3
Monona Grove 000 201 0 — 3 2 2
Leading hitters—G. Baker (M) 2x4, Marquardt (M) 2x4, Reed (M) 2x3. 3B—Lucey (MG). HR—G. Baker (M), Wolf (M).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—M: G. Baker (W, 7-2-3-1-1-12). MG: Marquez Perez (L, 0-1-3-3-1-0, faced three batters), Vanden Branden (7-9-5-3-3-2).
