Milton and Elkhorn softball teams came up short Monday in WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal games.
In Division 1, Oregon got back-to-back home runs from Megan Bloyer and Hailey Berman in the fourth inning in pulling away for a 6-1 win over Milton.
Milton took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning, but Oregon responded with six straight runs.
At Elkhorn, Burlington scored five runs in the seventh inning en route to a 9-6 victory at No. 1-seeded Elkhorn. The Demons got 10 hits from six different hitters in the upset.
The Elks, who finished 20-4, trailed 4-3 going into the seventh. The Demons scored five times in the top of the inning, making the Elks' three-run bottom half of the inning not enough.
Elkhorn starter Christina Crawford struck out 11.
OREGON 6, MILTON 1
Milton;001;000;0--1;3;1
Oregon;001;500;x--6;8;1
Baker, Reif (6); Spilde
Leading hitters--Vanderhei (M) 2x3, Berman (O) 3x4. 2B--Vanderhei (M), Reif (M). HR--Bloyer (O), Berman (O)
SO--Baker 5, Reif 1, Spilde 6. BB--Baker 1, Reif 2, Spilde 1.
BURLINGTON 9, ELKHORN 6
Burlington;300;100;5--9;10;4
Elkhorn;002;100;3--6;6;2
Leading hitters--Klein (B) 3x4, M. Baumeister (B) 2x4, Berezowitz (B) 2x4. 2B--Burinda (B), Rocha (E). HR_Kelin (B), M. Baumesiter (B), K. Baumeister (B).
SO--Klein (B) 6, Crawford (E) 11. BB--Klein 5.