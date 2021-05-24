A nine-run third inning carried Middleton past Janesville Craig in Big Eight softball Monday.
The Cardinals led 3-1 before scoring nine times in the top of the third in a 14-2 win at the Youth Sports Complex.
Middleton finished with 14 hits, including five extra-base hits.
“Middleton really hit the ball well, especially at the top of the order,” Craig coach Kristen Worm said. “If we want to win, we have to do a better job of keeping them off the bases, and stringing our hits together.”
Craig plays at Middleton today.
MIDDLETON 14, CRAIG 2 (5)
Middleton 309 11—14 14 0
Janesville Craig 100 01—2 6 3
Buza, Stanley, Bienema (3)
Leading hitters—Hebert (M) 3x3, Redders (M) 2x4, Zimmerman (M) 3x4, Wobig (C) 2x3. 2B—Redders (M), Zimmerman (M), Schleusner (M), Pertzborn (M), Stanley (C). HR—Hebert (M)
SO—Buza 7. BB—Buza 1, Stanley 1, Bienema 3