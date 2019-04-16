Janesville Craig's softball team came up just short in a Big Eight Conference road game at Middleton on Tuesday.

The Cougars had the potential tying run on base with nobody out in the top of the seventh inning but stranded Samantha Flint at second base and lost 3-2.

"We just were not as confident at the plate tonight as what we had been," Craig coach Kristen Worm said. "Middleton's pitcher wasn't overpowering, but she had a changeup she mixed in that threw us off."

Craig took the lead by scoring a run with two outs in the top of the first inning. Abby Humphrey belted a two-out triple and scored on Keeley Cox's single to center.

But the Cardinals quickly gained the lead by putting their first two runners on base and driving them in on groundouts in the bottom of the first.

"They hit well, and they strung some things together," Worm said. "We had seven hits and they had eight, but they put theirs together."

Middleton extended its lead to 3-1 when Rachael Roberts led off with a triple and later scored.

The Cougars cut their deficit to 3-2 in the top of the fifth and had two runners on with just one out. But they failed to do any more damage, and Middleton hung on from there.

Lauren Wacholtz went 2-for-4 with a double for Craig.

Craig is scheduled to host Madison West on Thursday.

MIDDLETON 3, CRAIG 2

Janesville Craig;100;010;0--2;7;0

Middleton;200;100;x--3;8;2

Kealy, Mayer (3); Thayer

Leading hitters--Wacholtz (C) 2x4, Hiorns (M) 2x3, Williams (M) 2x3. 2B--Flint (C), Horst (M), Redders (M). 3B--Humphrey (C), Roberts (M).

SO--Kealy 1, Mayer 1, Thayer 8. BB--Kealy 1.