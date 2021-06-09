Five different players drove in runs, and Janesville Parker rolled past Madison East in a Big Eight Conference softball game Wednesday afternoon.
Alexys Luek and Alyssa Ayers led the Vikings’ 13-hit attack by each going 3 for 4. Ayers drove in a pair of runs.
Grace Williams, Alli Rosga, Luek and Hannah Bolly each drove in a run as the Vikings scored in four of their seven at-bats. Luek went
Nariyah Lot was the beneficiary of that offensive support. Lot limited the Purgolders to seven hits. Lot struck out eight.
East scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning, but Parker tied it in the second and went ahead for good with a two-run third.
The Vikings earned the No. 1 seed in the WIAA Division 1 regional.
PARKER 7, EAST 1
Janesville Parker;012;020;2—7;13;0
Madison East;100;000;0—1;7;3
Lot; Wilcox, Phillips.
Leading hitters—Williams (JP) 2x4, Luek (JP 3x4, Ayers (JP) 3x4, Reed (JP) 2x4.; Ehrlinger (ME) 2x4, Dalton (ME) 2x3. 2B—Dalton (ME).
SO—Lot (JP) 8, Wilcox (ME) 6. BB—Lot 2, Wilcox 1.