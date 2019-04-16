JANESVILLE

Bob Getka found a new nickname for his catcher, Alexys Luek, about as quickly as her line drive sailed over the center-field fence.

"Nice work, Yelich," Getka said as Luek rounded third base after belting a two-run home run.

Luek didn't match the feat of Christian Yelich, the Milwaukee Brewers outfielder who blasted three home runs Monday night. But she did hit her second career homer--and second in as many days.

Luek drove in four runs, and Chelsea Naber and Julianna Getka combined to pitch a one-hitter as Parker downed Madison West 10-0 in five innings at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex on Tuesday.

"I've been working to get that (power) this year," said Luek, a sophomore. "I was really close last year, and I've just brought it out this year. I've worked out, and that's been a really big part of it--pushing myself and getting stronger."

After suffering an 11-4 loss to Middleton on Monday, the Vikings (4-5, 2-3 Big Eight Conference) took advantage of their spring break week and got to the diamonds early Tuesday for batting practice.

The work paid off in the form of five first-inning runs. Luek put the Vikings on the board with an RBI single to center, and Naber followed with a two-run double to the left-field gap. Sophomore Jasmyn Demrow's bloop double drove in two more runs.

"We had an extra-long pregame, and it showed," Getka said. "The girls were ready to played. It was quite a bit different from yesterday. And now we just talked about how this is what we need to expect every day."

Luek's two-run laser over the center field fence made it 7-0 after two innings.

"We hit the ball pretty hard today," Getka said. "We've got a lot of kids that can hit.

"And now maybe we've got a 'Baby Yelich,' so who knows?" Getka added with a laugh.

Alli Rosga and Demrow each joined Luek in the two-hit club, with Demrow adding a second double in the third inning.

West got its lone hit in the top of the second, but Naber got three quick outs and then gave way to Julianna Getka the rest of the way. The Regents put two runners--via a hit-by-pitch and walk--to start the fourth, but Getka induced two flyouts and a strikeout to get out of the jam.

Luek's RBI groundout in the bottom of the fourth made it 8-0, and the Vikings manufactured two more runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game due to the mercy rule.

As the midway point in the season nears, the Vikings know they must find a way to consistently string together the type of play they showed Tuesday.

"We're a good team this year. We will be, we just need to push ourselves and know that we can be," Luek said. "It's an every-day process. But the second time around (through the conference) I feel like it will much better. It'll be hard, because the other teams are going to be getting better. But we're getting better, too."

PARKER 10, WEST 0 (5)

Madison West;000;000;0--0;1;2

Janesville Parker;520;12--10;10;0

Balas; Naber, Getka (3) and Luek

Leading hitters--Rosga (P) 2x3, Luek (P) 2x3, Demrow (P) 2x3. 2B--Quade (P), Naber (P), Demrow 2. HR--Luek.

SO--Balas 3, Naber 3, Getka 4. BB--Getka 2.