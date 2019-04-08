Katie Kealy helped her own cause and gave the Janesville Craig softball team a comfortable cushion Monday.

The senior pitcher launched a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to give the Cougars an 8-0 lead over visiting Waunakee. The Warriors rallied for two runs in the next inning, but Kealy limited the damage as Craig secured an 8-2 nonconference win to snap a two-game losing streak.

"There were so many people that contributed, whether it was an outstanding play in the field or Katie's pitching or some key hits," Craig coach Kristen Worm said. "It was truly a team win."

Keeley Cox hit a solo home run--her second of the season--during Craig's four-run third inning. The Cougars (2-6) totaled 11 hits and played error-free ball until the seventh inning.

Cox and Katelyn Palmer led Craig with two hits apiece.

Lexi Ripp had three hits for Waunakee, which fell to 4-2.

The Cougars travel to La Follette on Tuesday.

CRAIG 8, WAUNAKEE 2

Waunakee;000;000;2--2;6;3

Craig;004;103;x--8;11;2

Ripp, Ronk (4); Kealy

Leading hitters--Ripp (W) 3x3, Kesilewski (W) 2x4, Cox (C) 2x3, Palmer (2x3). 2B--Cox. 3B--Ripp. HR--Cox, Kealy (C).

SO--Ripp 3, Ronk 0, Kealy 2. BB--Ripp 6, Ronk 1, Kealy 1.