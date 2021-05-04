Andrea Jaskowiak was as good as advertised Tuesday.
The Madison Memorial pitcher tossed a one-hitter and struck out 11 to lead the Spartans to a 7-0 win over Janesville Parker in a Big Eight Conference softball game.
Parker coach Bob Getka was impressed with Jaskowiak.
"Once she got her change-up going, she was devastating," Getka said. "She's like a buzzsaw that just kept getting better. She throws hard, and when she gets her offspeed pitches over, she's really tough to hit.
"She's going to give a lot of teams trouble in the Big Eight. That's for sure. We hope to give her a better game Thursday."
Parker (2-2, 1-2) play at Memorial on Thursday.
MEMORIAL 7, PARKER 0
Madison Memorial;004;010;2--7;12;0
Janesville Parker;000;000;0--0;1;1
Jaskowiak; Bolly and Luek
Leading hitters--Cox (M) 2x4, Jaskowiak (M) 2x4, Carran (M) 3x4, Williams (M) 2x4, Konrad (M) 2x4. 2B--Cox (M), Williams (M). HR--Jaskowiak (M), Williams (M)
SO--Jaskowiak 11, Bolly 6. BB--Jaskowiak 1