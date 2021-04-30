Janesville Craig's softball team has seen enough of Andrea Jaskowiak.
The Madison Memorial pitcher struck out 26 Craig batters in two games this week, including 12 in Friday's 4-0 Big Eight Conference win at the Youth Sports Complex.
Craig (0-2) managed only three hits in two games against Jaskowiak, who beat the Cougars 11-1 on Tuesday.
Memorial, which finished with 10 hits, scored two runs in the top of the fourth and added single runs in the sixth and seventh.
Craig plays at Madison West on Tuesday.
MEMORIAL 4, CRAIG 0
Madison Memorial;000;201;1--4;10;1
Janesville Craig;000;000;0--0;2;5
Jaskowiak; Stanley
Leading hitters--O"Donnell (M) 2x4, Williams (M) 2x4, Belshaw (M) 2x3. 2B--O'Donnell (M). 3B--Williams (M).
SO--Jaskowiak 12, Stanley 2. BB--none