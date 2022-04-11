The Janesville Parker softball team made quick work of Madison West on Tuesday.
The Vikings scored five runs in the bottom of the second and cruised to a 10-2 Big Eight Conference victory at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.
Nariyah Lot and Lily Keller combined for 13 strikeouts as Parker improved to 2-0 on the season and in the Big Eight Conference.
"It all starts in the circle, and we got good outings from both Nariyah and Lily," Parker coach Bob Getka said. "They didn't walk anybody and gave up two unearned runs."
"We just want to keep getting better as a team each and every day. That's the bottom line."
Parker got all the runs it needed in the second inning. Hannah Bolly doubled to lead off the inning and scored on an error. Alyssa Ayers drove in the third run with a single, and Kaelyn Minich made it 5-0 with a two-run double.
The Vikings added to the lead with four more runs in the third. Kenedi Pryne walked with the bases loaded to drive in one run before Ava Pel delivered a two-run single to make it 9-0.
Lot started for Parker, allowing two unearned runs over four innings. The junior right-hander struck out eight and did not walk a batter. Keller relieved Lot in the fifth and threw three shutout innings.
Six different Vikings had at least one RBI, with Bolly finishing 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Parker plays crosstown rival Janesville Craig on Tuesday.
"I like the fact that nobody was looking ahead to Craig," Getka said. "West is a much-improved team, and I like the fact that we came out and took care of business."