Junior infielder Gentry Reed is just one of several key contributors from Janesville Parker's 2022 regional championship team who are back for more success this season. Others include senior pitcher Hannah Bolly and senior infielder Nariyah Lot, who joined Reed on the all-Big Eight Conference second team in 2022.
Janesville Parker's softball team is gearing up for another historic season after securing a regional title and posting a 17-8 record — one of the top five highest win totals in school history — last year.
The Vikings boast a lineup and pitching staff of returning starters that will look to fuel another season of accolades.
Senior pitcher Hannah Bolly, junior infielder Gentry Reed and senior infielder Nariyah Lot are all returning after receiving all-Big Eight Conference second team selections last season. Parker's pitching staff and infield are all returning this season.
With the wealth of returning experience returning to the diamond for Parker, practices are commencing with a high level of understanding.
"Things that normally would take me a while to teach at practice are just reviews," Parker coach Bob Getka said about early practices. "We need to replicate that over and over again. It's like midseason practices. It's awesome to have a team that is able to learn, and we're very fortunate here too because the GPA on my team is super high. That definitely comes through as we try to teach things and they pick up stuff so fast."
Parker's team doesn't just have experience on the field together but has a strong bond in the locker room.
"Me personally, I just honestly love hanging with the team," Getka said about what he's looking forward to this season. "It's a really close-knit team. It's a great bunch of girls. I can't wait to see, athletically, where this might take us."
That athleticism is apparent and starts with the Vikings' pitchers.
"We're not going to give up a lot of hard hit balls," Getka said. "Our pitching has been just stellar the last few years. I can't see any reason why it's going to change."
The Vikings are not only eyeing another regional trophy to complement last year's but also a run at the state tournament this season.
"It's kind of cool to have (the trophy) here, and we sure would like to put up another one and then maybe make a run at state," Getka said. "I've talked to the girls and said it would be cool to come back from state and graduate in your (softball) uniform, because state happens to be on graduation day. That would be a pretty lofty goal."
Parker's quest begins next week with a trip to Florida to play three games. The trip will provide the Vikings their own spring training of sorts and an opportunity to play talented competition after a similar planned trip was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic a couple of seasons ago.
"It's giving the varsity team a chance to get down and play some really good competition," Getka said. "We're playing a top 10 team from New Jersey for a doubleheader and then we're playing another team from New York."
With practices underway and the first pitch of the spring season not far behind, the Vikings are eager to play in exciting games and against excellent competition. With a growing program, new accolades and even three radio appearances this season, Getka is hoping this creates a sustainable pipeline of talent for Parker.
"That's pretty cool to get some recognition going," Getka said. "It's a chance for even the younger girls in fifth, sixth or seventh grade to look ahead and say I want to be part of that someday. I hope that girls can look at our program and hope that someday they can be part of this."
Parker will begin its regular season with a crosstown matchup against Janesville Craig on March 28.
