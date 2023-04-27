JANESVILLE — Hannah Bolly of Janesville Parker and Presley Stanley of Janesville Craig dueled in the pitcher's circle Thursday in another climactic crosstown softball game.

The Vikings' Addison Nelson batted in the game-winning run in the eighth inning to give Parker a 2-1 victory and a season sweep of its Big Eight Conference rival.

JVG_230428_CITY_SOFT03.jpg
Buy Now

Janesville Craig pitcher Presley Stanley pitches during its crosstown matchup with Janesville Parker on Thursday. 
JVG_230428_CITY_SOFT08.jpg
Buy Now

Janesville Parker shortstop Nariyah Lot celebrates after stealing third base during its crosstown matchup with Janesville Craig on Thursday. 
JVG_230428_CITY_SOFT02.jpg
Buy Now

Janesville Parker celebrates after Addison Nelson's hit to win its game against crosstown rival Janesville Craig on Thursday. 
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you