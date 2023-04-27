JANESVILLE — Hannah Bolly of Janesville Parker and Presley Stanley of Janesville Craig dueled in the pitcher's circle Thursday in another climactic crosstown softball game.
The Vikings' Addison Nelson batted in the game-winning run in the eighth inning to give Parker a 2-1 victory and a season sweep of its Big Eight Conference rival.
After suffering a no-hitter at the hands of Verona, Parker (5-5 overall, 5-5 Big Eight) started this matchup hot and scored in the first inning on a Kaelyn Minich single to center field that brought home Gentry Reed.
From that point on, it would take five more innings for another runner to cross home plate while the Cougars (7-5, 5-5) and Vikings battled on the mound.
The senior Bolly made the most of her final start against Craig, postseason pending, and was dominant. The electric ace struck out 15 batters, pitched all eight innings and gave up just two hits
"For her to finish her career against Craig this way, I mean, what can you say?" Parker coach Bob Getka said. "This is what a staff ace looks like. This is what a captain looks like. And she just did an outstanding job on the mound."
Despite giving up seven hits, Stanley was equally as impressive as she held the Vikings in check. Stanley pitched the entire game and struck out five.
"Presley does a really good job of hitting spots and controlling batters," said Craig coach Kristen Worm. "So if we can feed her the information of where to pitch it, she gets it done. She's a workhorse out there, and I think Presley did a great job tonight."
With Stanley keeping the game a one-run affair, Craig's offense did threaten to score. In the fourth, the Cougars loaded the bases with one out before Bolly struck out a batter and forced a pop fly.
It would take until the top of the seventh for Craig to finally bring a runner home. Two straight errors from the Vikings put Craig runners on the corners. Craig's Brynn Sikich took off for second base to force a throw from Parker catcher Kenedi Pryne. Sikich was out, but Josie Rammer scampered home on the throw to tie the game 1-1.
"The runner going to second is actually the critical runner, because that's actually the winning run," Getka said about the play. "So I told them, even if the runner from third ends up scoring, chances are we're going to get that last at-bat and then hopefully come back and win the game."
Craig consistently chipped away at Bolly on the mound and its effort had finally paid off.
"If there's one thing my girls do, they fight and they are not going to give up," Worm said. "We've had a lot of games where we come back at the end and they knew that. They're always willing to do whatever it takes, and they were going to do everything that they could possibly do. Brynn was out, but it allowed the run to score, and that was huge. The girls are willing to sacrifice themselves for each other."
Parker failed to score in the bottom of the seventh, sending the game into extra innings. Bolly kept Craig's lineup honest in the top of the inning, and Parker found itself with a chance to end the game in the bottom of the eighth.
"Last year, we went to 13 innings and we were on the losing side of that game," Bolly said. "So we were not going to let that happen again. We just knew we needed to do anything to get runners on and put them in scoring position."
With one out, Parker's Nariyah Lot hit a single that dropped perfectly in center field. Karlie Zimmerman came up to bat and in a 1-1 count, Lot stole second base. On the next pitch, a strike, Lot stole third.
Getka called upon Nelson to bat in the middle of a 1-2 count. On the first pitch she saw, Nelson made contact and hit a shallow fly ball that resulted in a Craig error and Parker win.
"She's one of our better hitters, but right now she's dealing with a knee and hamstring (issue)," Getka said. "So that's why she cannot play the field and she cannot run the bases.
"So what's happening is after she gets her first hit, she comes out of the game. And then we got her in our back pocket for the end of the game. Once we got that runner on third we needed a sac fly, and honestly, that's Addie's specialty. So that's why I brought her back into the game, and it ended up working."
Parker's victory was exciting but also bittersweet as it was Bolly's last against the Cougars.
"Honestly, the adrenaline was rushing," Bolly said. "I was happy to be striking out the lineup. And I was so proud of my defense and it was perfect. We were just saying 'Give it 100% the entire time.'"
On Friday, Parker will host Madison Memorial and Craig will travel to Beloit Memorial.
JANESVILLE PARKER 2, JANESVILLE CRAIG (8)
Craig;000;000;10;—;1;2;3
Parker;100;000;01;—;2;7;3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—JP: Bolly (W, 8-2-1-0-15-2); JC: Stanley (L, 7 1/3-7-2-1-5-1).