JANESVILLE — With a run already in and the tying run on third after Janesville Craig’s Bella Vitaioli tripled to right field, Janesville Parker coach Bob Getka went out to the circle to deliver some words of encouragement to starting pitcher Hannah Bolly.

“He was telling me to take a breath, relax, just pitch and let the defense do their thing,” Bolly said.

Janesville Parker’s Ava Pel is late on a tag attempt on Janesville Craig’s Paige Pryne during Wednesday's crosstown rivalry game at the Youth Sports Complex. Parker beat Craig 3-2.
Janesville Craig’s Presley Stanley pitches during a crosstown rivalry game against Janesville Parker at the Youth Sports Complex on Wednesday.
Janesville Craig’s Ella Loveland bunts the ball to advance a base runner during a crosstown rivalry game against Janesville Parker at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex on Wednesday.
