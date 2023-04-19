JANESVILLE — With a run already in and the tying run on third after Janesville Craig’s Bella Vitaioli tripled to right field, Janesville Parker coach Bob Getka went out to the circle to deliver some words of encouragement to starting pitcher Hannah Bolly.
“He was telling me to take a breath, relax, just pitch and let the defense do their thing,” Bolly said.
Message received. Bolly got the next batter, Jocelyn Rammer, to pop up on the infield with two outs — but on a blustery day at the perpetually windy Janesville Youth Sports Complex, it wasn’t exactly routine.
Battling the wind, Vikings second baseman Ava Pel snagged the final out of her team’s 3-2 win over its crosstown rival Wednesday night.
Bolly ended her day in the circle with a complete-game victory, nine strikeouts and no walks.
She also had the biggest at-bat of the game for the Vikings (4-3 overall, 4-3 Big Eight), a two-run single in the top of the third that drove in Gentry Reed and Kaelyn Minich. When she reached second on a throw to the plate, she stood tall on the bag and gave an emphatic “Let’s go!” to her teammates.
“I’ve been struggling at bat a little bit lately, and so I was just like, I need to put some sort of bat on some sort of ball and just hit a simple ball to get the runs in,” Bolly said. “Being able to score those RBIs just felt really good.”
Two batters later, she scored her team’s third and final run on a Craig error at short.
Parker’s top four batters — Reed, Nariyah Lot, Minich and Bolly — finished the game a combined 5-for-13 (.385) with three walks, three runs scored and two RBI.
“She has been hot all year,” Getka said of Reed, who went 3-for-4 a day after hitting a home run in Beloit against the Purple Knights.
Aside from Parker’s three-run inning, Craig pitcher Presley Stanley impressed when she had the ball. She struck out the side in each of the first two innings on her way to eight strikeouts in the game and allowed just four baserunners in innings four through seven.
“Presley has always had good composure on the mound,” Cougars coach Kristen Worm said. “Pressure doesn’t get to her, and if it does she doesn’t show it. ... She goes out and does what she needs to do every time she goes out there, and that’s senior leadership.”
After the Vikings pulled ahead, the Cougars (4-3 overall, 2-3 Big Eight) had a pair of prime chances to cut into the Parker lead but couldn’t.
Morgan Bloomquist started the bottom of the third with a single but was stranded at third after a sacrifice bunt, fielder’s choice and a Bolly strikeout.
Rammer and Mya Eichelt started Craig’s bottom of the fourth with back-to-back singles, but again Bolly and the Vikings worked their way out of it with two popouts and a strikeout.
“We’ve had a theme this year where the first few games we had comeback wins because we started hitting at the end of games, and now the last couple, again we’ve been hitting at the end of the game, but it’s too little, too late,” Worm said.
Bolly cruised through Craig’s order in the fifth but ran into trouble in the sixth. Vitaioli and Rammer reached base on back-to-back errors before Brynn Sikich brought the first Cougar run across with an RBI single.
With Rammer at third and Sikich at second, Getka paid a similar visit to Bolly as he would in the seventh, and his pitcher responded well in that instance, too. She struck out the next batter on three pitches and induced a groundout to end the frame.
Ella Loveland scored Craig’s second run in the seventh after a single, a stolen base on a pitch the Parker defense thought was a third strike and Vitaioli’s triple before Vitaioli became the eighth Craig runner left on base to end the game.
“It was an outstanding game for both teams,” Getka said. “To have the tying run sitting there on third with two outs in the seventh, that’s really what you want in a Parker-Craig game.”
Parker’s next scheduled game is at 5 p.m. Monday on the blue turf at the new Sun Prairie West High School, and Craig is set to face Madison East at 5 p.m. Thursday at Madison College.
JANESVILLE PARKER 3, JANESVILLE CRAIG 2
Parker 003 000 0 — 3 7 3
Craig 000 001 1 — 2 6 4
Leading hitters—Reed (JP) 3x4, Keller (JP) 2x2. 3B—Vitaioli (JC).
Pitcher (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—JP: Bolly (W, 7-6-2-1-0-9). JC: Stanley (L, 7-7-3-2-3-8).