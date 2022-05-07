The Janesville Parker softball team got back on the winning track Saturday.
Nariyah Lot and Hannah Bolly both threw complete games to lead the Vikings to a pair of nonconference wins at the Janesville Sports Complex.
Parker defeated Stoughton 6-2 in its first game and followed that up with a 5-1 win over Waterford.
Lott and Bolly combined for 19 runs as the Vikings snapped a three-game losing streak.
"It all starts in the circle, and today, both Nariyah and Hannah threw very well," Parker coach Bob Getka said. "They were both in complete control.
"And offensively, our bats came alive again. We had four doubles in the second game and 14 hits in the two games."
Lot, a junior right-hander, struck out eight and allowed only two earned runs in getting a win against Stoughton.
Bolly, also a junior right-hander, struck out 11 against Waterford.
"Hopefully, like the weather, our bats will start to heat up," Getka said. "And I was really pleased with how we ran the bases in both games. I told the girls afterward that I thought they played two exceptional games today."
Parker is scheduled to play at Madison West on Monday.
JANESVILLE PARKER 6, STOUGHTON 2
Stoughton;000;000;2—;2;5;3
Parker;003;012;x—;6;6;1
Leading hitters—S: Koepke 2x4 (2B); P: Bolly (2B), Reed (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-er-so-bb)—S Reuter (L, 6-6-6-1-2); P: Lot (W, 7-5-2-2-8-4).
JANESVILLE PARKER 5, WATERFORD 1
Waterford;001;000;0—;1;2;1
Parker;301;001;x—;5;8;2
Leading hitters—P: Keller 2x3 (2B), Bolly 2x3 (2B), Nelson (2B), Lot (2B).