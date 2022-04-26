HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL Janesville Parker softball rallies for three runs in the seventh to beat Beloit Memorial Gazette staff Apr 26, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEFor the second consecutive day, Janesville Parker's softball team rallied for a victory.The Vikings scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday to pull out a 10-9 victory over Beloit Memorial in a Big Eight Conference game at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.Parker (6-1, 5-1) trailed 9-7 in the seventh against Beloit but stormed back and got the game-winner on Emily Becker's double."We got down 8-1 and came all the way back," Parker coach Bob Getka said. "It was a great team effort."Up and down the lineup, somebody stepped up when we needed them to."Lily Keller got the pitching victory in relief. The freshman allowed one run over three innings and did not walk a batter.Gentry Reed homered for Parker, and Hannah Bolly contributed two doubles as part of a 3-for-3 performance.The Vikings are scheduled to play host to Madison Memorial on Thursday.JANESVILLE PARKER 10, BELOIT 9Beloit Memorial;401;300;1;—;9;13;1Janesville Parker;100;033;3;—;10;15;0Leading hitters—B: Franks 2x3, Bishop 2x4 (2B), Hartstine 2x3, Brown 2x4, Hoesey (2B), Winfield (2B), Gustafson (2B), Gutierrez (HR); P: Becker 3x5 (2B), Bolly 3x3 (2 2B), Keller 3x4, Minich 2x4, Reed (HR).Pitching (ip-h-r-so-bb)—B: Bishop (L, 6.1-15-10-0-2; P: Bolly (4-9-8-4-2); Keller (W, 3-4-1-2-0). Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Parker Softball Bob Getka Lily Keller Emily Becker Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville man arrested after allegedly stabbing another in the head during road rage incident Judge grants competency evaluation for 11-year-old accused in Kohl's fire in Janesville Milton School District to reduce staffing levels as enrollment takes sharpest decrease in three years Death notices for April 22, 2022 City of Janesville to require residents remove, replace iron water pipes Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form