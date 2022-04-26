01STOCK_SOFTBALL

JANESVILLE

For the second consecutive day, Janesville Parker's softball team rallied for a victory.

The Vikings scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday to pull out a 10-9 victory over Beloit Memorial in a Big Eight Conference game at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.

Parker (6-1, 5-1) trailed 9-7 in the seventh against Beloit but stormed back and got the game-winner on Emily Becker's double.

"We got down 8-1 and came all the way back," Parker coach Bob Getka said. "It was a great team effort.

"Up and down the lineup, somebody stepped up when we needed them to."

Lily Keller got the pitching victory in relief. The freshman allowed one run over three innings and did not walk a batter.

Gentry Reed homered for Parker, and Hannah Bolly contributed two doubles as part of a 3-for-3 performance.

The Vikings are scheduled to play host to Madison Memorial on Thursday.

JANESVILLE PARKER 10, BELOIT 9

Beloit Memorial;401;300;1;—;9;13;1

Janesville Parker;100;033;3;—;10;15;0

Leading hitters—B: Franks 2x3, Bishop 2x4 (2B), Hartstine 2x3, Brown 2x4, Hoesey (2B), Winfield (2B), Gustafson (2B), Gutierrez (HR); P: Becker 3x5 (2B), Bolly 3x3 (2 2B), Keller 3x4, Minich 2x4, Reed (HR).

Pitching (ip-h-r-so-bb)—B: Bishop (L, 6.1-15-10-0-2; P: Bolly (4-9-8-4-2); Keller (W, 3-4-1-2-0).

