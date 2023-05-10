JANESVILLE — Senior Night for Janesville Parker’s softball team featured two different celebrations Wednesday night at the Youth Sports Complex.
The Vikings played two games and used the first, a 16-1 three-inning win over Madison La Follette, to celebrate the team’s seniors, four of whom hit in each of the top four spots in the batting order.
The second game, a 4-3 win over Beloit Memorial, was a celebration of the team’s resilience and that of one of those seniors, starting pitcher and cleanup hitter Hannah Bolly.
She pitched a complete game, retiring the last nine batters she faced in order, and hit a walk-off triple to secure the Vikings’ win over the Purple Knights.
“That’s your senior captain that’s leading the charge,” Parker coach Bob Getka said. “She’s been there, she’s done it, she’s owned this team. ... It’s great to see her doing things that you would expect your senior captains to be doing.”
But before her big finish, Beloit gave her a rough start.
Jayla House, Beloit’s No. 2 batter, hit Bolly’s third pitch of the game for a single on a hard smash to third base. Allie Gustafson followed that up with a first-pitch home run to straightaway center field to put the Knights up 2-0.
Parker (10-6 overall, 10-6 Big Eight) hit back in the second inning with a two-run rally of its own. First baseman Addie Nelson started the inning with a single, followed by catcher Kenedi Pryne’s double that put runners on first and second.
After a popped up bunt caught for an out, freshman Donnavee Kong, the No. 9 batter in the lineup, punched a flare into left field that allowed Nelson and Khushi Patel to score and put Kong on second with a two-RBI double.
Patel is Parker’s fifth senior, and she scored three of her team’s runs against Beloit as a courtesy and pinch runner.
Beloit (5-15, 5-11) grabbed the lead back off Bolly in the fourth after a single and an error with one out put runners at first and second.
After an out on an infield fly, Purple Knights pitcher Emma Middleton came up to bat. Hereford-Foster, who had two of Beloit’s five hits, stole third base on a snap throw from the catcher Pryne to first base and then scored when Middleton roped a double into left field.
The Vikings threw out the trail runner trying to come home to limit the damage and get out of the inning, but Beloit led 3-2 until the bottom of the sixth.
“I gotta give them (Beloit) a lot of credit,” Vikings coach Bob Getka said. “They played really, really, really well.”
In that inning, Pryne got hit by a pitch to reach base for the third time on the night, then left fielder Karlie Zimmermann followed with a line drive into center that got past Beloit’s outfielder. The misplay allowed Patel, again running for Pryne, to score from first and tie the game.
Bolly then wrapped up her day in the circle with a clean seventh inning, finishing with seven strikeouts and three runs on just four hits.
She was due up third in the bottom of the seventh but had a difficult day at the plate up until that point with a pair of strikeouts and a deep lineout to center, all with runners on base.
But Bolly came up with the goods in a clutch situation.
Lilly Keller led off the inning with her third single of the night, and Patel came on to represent the winning run.
Kaelyn Minich got down a sacrifice bunt to move Patel to second, then Bolly came to the plate. On the first pitch she saw, she drove a ball to right field that Beloit’s outfielder couldn’t track it down, and Patel cruised home to give Parker its first lead — and another Big Eight Conference win, its fifth in a row.
Parker is scheduled to play again at 5 p.m. Thursday against a Madison West team the Vikings beat 17-2 in April then won’t play again until after Monday’s postseason seeding meeting.
“We’ve taken care of business against teams underneath of us, we’ve gotten a win or two against teams that are above us, so we’re definitely a team that could scare some teams in the state run,” Getka said.
Vikings score 15 first-inning runs vs. Lancers — In the first game of the afternoon, Parker sent 19 batters to the plate in a 15-run first inning.
Four of the Vikings’ seniors — shortstop Nariyah Lot, Zimmermann, Bolly and outfielder Sydney Vincetich — occupied the top four spots in the lineup.
Against the Lancers, Lot had a hit and an RBI, Zimmermann had two hits and drove in three, Bolly had a hit and an RBI, and Vincetich reached base on a pair of walks and scored a run.
“They all have made major contributions to the program,” Getka said of his seniors.
GAME ONE
JANESVILLE PARKER 16, MADISON LA FOLLETTE 1 (3)
Madison La Follette 001 — 1 6 1
Janesville Parker:(15)01 — 16 9 0
Leading hitters—Childs (MLF) 2x2, Zimmermann (JP) 2x2, Reed (JP) 2x2. 2B—Childs (MLF), Lot (JP), Nelson (JP), Bolly (JP). 3B—Zimmermann (JP), Minich (JP).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—MLF: SearVogel (1 1/3-8-15-14-8-0), Childs (2/3-0-0-0-1-0), Shriver (0-1-1-1-1-0; faced two batters). JP: Bolly (W, 1-1-0-0-0-2), Lot (1-2-0-0-0-1), Keller (1-3-1-1-1-0).
GAME TWO
JANESVILLE PARKER 4, BELOIT MEMORIAL 3
Beloit Memorial 200 100 0 — 3 5 1
Janesville Parker 020 001 1 — 4 12 1
Leading hitters—Hereford-Foster (BM) 2x3, Keller (JP) 3x4, Pryne (JP) 2x2. 2B—Middleton (BM), Bolly (JP), Pryne (JP), Kong (JP). HR—Gustafson (BM).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—BM: Middleton (L, 6 1/3-12-4-3-1-6). JP: Bolly (W, 7-4-3-2-0-7).