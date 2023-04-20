After waiting until the last two innings to find a way to score against Janesville Parker on Wednesday, Janesville Craig struck first against Madison East on Thursday en route to an 11-6 Big Eight Conference win.
The Cougars (5-3 overall, 3-3 Big Eight) put up four runs in the top of the third at Milton College. Bailey Bienema and Brynn Sikich scored the first two runs after walking to reach base on an RBI single by Alex Hanson. Paige Pryne reached base next with a single, and Bella Vitaioli tripled for the second day in a row to clear the bases and make it 4-0.
The Purgolders (1-7, 1-6) responded with three runs of their own in the bottom of the first. The teams traded single runs in the fourth before Craig broke the game open in the fifth.
Pryne started the rally with a single in that frame for Craig. Vitaioli walked behind her, and two singles (Mya Eichelt, Bienema), two doubles (Josie Rammer, Sikich) and a triple (Presley Stanley) later, the Cougars had put up five runs in the inning.
"I was happy to see our players aggressive at the plate," Cougars coach Kristen Worm said. "They swung at good pitches and got results. Eight different players contributed hits tonight. It was great to see our offense in action."
Bienema and Stanley combined to strike out five Purgolders on the afternoon.
The next opponent on the Cougars' schedule is Middleton at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.