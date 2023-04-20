01STOCK_CRAIG_COUGAR

After waiting until the last two innings to find a way to score against Janesville Parker on Wednesday, Janesville Craig struck first against Madison East on Thursday en route to an 11-6 Big Eight Conference win.

The Cougars (5-3 overall, 3-3 Big Eight) put up four runs in the top of the third at Milton College. Bailey Bienema and Brynn Sikich scored the first two runs after walking to reach base on an RBI single by Alex Hanson. Paige Pryne reached base next with a single, and Bella Vitaioli tripled for the second day in a row to clear the bases and make it 4-0.

