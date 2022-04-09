Janesville Craig softball loses opener to Memorial Gazette staff Apr 9, 2022 Apr 9, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MADISONThe Janesville Craig softball team came up short in its season opener Saturday.Andrea Jaskowiak went 4-for-4 with a home run and struck out 11 in the circle to lead Madison Memorial to a 6-4 Big Eight Conference win over the Cougars.Craig pulled with 5-4 in the fifth inning but could not overcome four errors."We definitely had first-game jitters that first inning," Craig coach Kristin Worm said of the Spartans' four-run first inning. "But then we settled down and did some good things."I was also proud of the way our girls put the bat on the ball against Jaskowiak. She has speed, control and movement and is tough to hit. She's definitely one of the best pitchers we will face."Craig finished with nine hits, including three from Bella Vitaioli.The Cougars play at Stoughton in a nonconference game Monday.MEMORIAL 6, CRAIG 4Janesville Craig;100;030;0--4;9;4Madison Memorial;410;100;x--6;12;1Bienema; Jaskowiak.Leading hitters--Vitaioli (C) 3x4, Konrad (M) 2x4, Jaskowiak (M) 4x4. 2B--Campbell (M). HR--Jaskowiak (M).SO--Bienema 3, Jaskowiak 11. BB--Bienema 2. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Craig Softball Kristin Worm Bella Vitaioli Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville Kohl's store still closed days after fire; court proceedings in case expected this week Janesville's Kohl's could be closed for weeks after inventory damaged in fire, mall manager says Developer plans to transform part of Janesville pheasant farm to industrial greenhouse development Brodhead man sentenced to 10 years in prison for repeated sexual assaults of minor Janesville Sports Hall of Fame: Tom Bier officiated local sports events for 48 years Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form