01STOCK_SOFTBALL

MADISON

The Janesville Craig softball team came up short in its season opener Saturday.

Andrea Jaskowiak went 4-for-4 with a home run and struck out 11 in the circle to lead Madison Memorial to a 6-4 Big Eight Conference win over the Cougars.

Craig pulled with 5-4 in the fifth inning but could not overcome four errors.

"We definitely had first-game jitters that first inning," Craig coach Kristin Worm said of the Spartans' four-run first inning. "But then we settled down and did some good things.

"I was also proud of the way our girls put the bat on the ball against Jaskowiak. She has speed, control and movement and is tough to hit. She's definitely one of the best pitchers we will face."

Craig finished with nine hits, including three from Bella Vitaioli.

The Cougars play at Stoughton in a nonconference game Monday.

MEMORIAL 6, CRAIG 4

Janesville Craig;100;030;0--4;9;4

Madison Memorial;410;100;x--6;12;1

Bienema; Jaskowiak.

Leading hitters--Vitaioli (C) 3x4, Konrad (M) 2x4, Jaskowiak (M) 4x4. 2B--Campbell (M). HR--Jaskowiak (M).

SO--Bienema 3, Jaskowiak 11. BB--Bienema 2.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you