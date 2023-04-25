hot Janesville Craig 17-23, Madison La Follette 0-1 Janesville Craig softball dominates doubleheader vs. Madison La Follette GAZETTE STAFF Apr 25, 2023 35 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Janesville Craig dominated a Big Eight Conference softball doubleheader against Madison La Follette, outscoring the Lancers a combined 40-1 in two three-inning games.In the first game, Cougars starter Bailey Bienema allowed a hit to the leadoff batter and did not allow another the rest of the way in a 17-0 win.“Bailey has had some good innings for us in the circle this week,” Craig coach Kristen Worm said. “She’s throwing really well, which is great with the number of games we have coming up.”Craig (7-4, 5-4 Big Eight) needed just seven hits to score its runs, with three of those coming from Brynn Sikich.Mya Eichelt blasted out-of-the-park home runs in each game and was a combined 3-for-5 with seven RBI in the two games.The Cougars racked up 16 hits in game two, a 23-1 victory. Bella Vitaioli had three singles in that game and Presley Stanley was 3-for-3 with a home run and a triple.Craig’s next game will be at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against Janesville Parker at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.GAME ONEJANESVILLE CRAIG 17, MADISON LA FOLLETTE 0 (3)La Follette 000 — 0 1 2Craig 5(12)X — 17 7 0Leading hitters—Sikich (JC) 3x3. 3B—Rammer (JC). HR—Eichelt (JC).Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—JC: Bienema (W, 3-1-0-0-5-1); MLF: Brackett (L, 2-7-17-15-1-9).GAME TWOJANESVILLE CRAIG 23, MADISON LA FOLLETTE 1 (3)Parker (13)73 — 23 16 0La Follette 001 — 1 4 3Leading hitters—Brackett (MLF) 2x2, Loveland (JC) 2x3, Vitaiola (JC) 3x3, Eichelt (JC) 2x3, Sikich (JC) 2x3, Stanley (JC) 3x3, Bienema (JC) 2x3. 2B—Bienema, Sikich, Loveland, 3B—Brackett, Stanley. HR—Stanley, Eichelt.Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—MLF: Milfred (L, 3-16-23-19-2-8); JC: Bienema (W, 2-3-0-0-4-0), Schieve (1-1-1-1-1-0). Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Social_feed Sports High School Sports Softball Janesville Craig Recommended for you Trending Now Hometown brother: Janesville historian works to keep Brother Joseph Dutton's memory alive Manufacturer United Alloy plans another expansion in Janesville Janesville man faces OWI homicide charge in fatal crash Janesville's north-side 'hot corner' to further heat up with new Chili's Milton School Board will approve contracts, receive budget update in May