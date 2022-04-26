01STOCK_SOFTBALL

JANESVILLE

The Janesville Craig softball team had no answer for the pitching of Madison Memorial on Tuesday.

The Cougars struck out 14 times in a 7-2 Big Eight Conference loss at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.

Craig (3-4, 2-3) managed only three hits against two pitchers.

"Memorial's pitching staff is tough," Craig coach Kristin Worm said. "Jaskowiak is probably the fastest pitcher we will see this year.

"We had too many errors (5), and Memorial took advantage of every bobble, every hesitation. We need to clean up our infield play and get the outs to keep runners off the bases."

Ella Loveland accounted for one of the Cougars' two runs with a home run.

Craig is scheduled to play at Madison West on Thursday.

MEMORIAL 7, CRAIG 2

Madison Memorial;012;210;1;—;7;10;1

Janesville Craig;101;000;0;—;2;3;5

Leading hitters—M: Jaskowiak 2x5, Konrad 2x3, Campbell (2B); C: Bienema 2x3, Loveland (HR).

Pitching (ip-h-er-so-bb)—M: Jaskowiak (W, 3-2-0-8-3), Finkelmeyer (4-1-0-6-0); C: Stanley (L, 7-10-2-3-3).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you