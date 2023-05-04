01STOCK_CRAIG_COUGAR

A difficult start made for a premature finish for Janesville Craig's softball team Thursday night.

Consecutive errors to start the game — the first two of nine that would be charged to Craig — followed immediately by a three-run home run put the Cougars in a 3-0 hole in the first inning at Sun Prairie West. Craig then proceeded to strike out 10 times in a 12-2 loss to the Wolves that ended in the fifth inning.

