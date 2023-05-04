A difficult start made for a premature finish for Janesville Craig's softball team Thursday night.
Consecutive errors to start the game — the first two of nine that would be charged to Craig — followed immediately by a three-run home run put the Cougars in a 3-0 hole in the first inning at Sun Prairie West. Craig then proceeded to strike out 10 times in a 12-2 loss to the Wolves that ended in the fifth inning.
"We gave them too many free bases," Cougars coach Kristen Worm said. "We need to clean up the errors tomorrow night."
Another three-run spurt in the second made it 6-0 Wolves through two. Craig did cut the lead to 6-2 with a Brynn Sikich two-run single in the fourth before West pushed five across in the bottom of that inning. The game ended in the fifth when Kara Bekkedal's solo homer put West up by 10 runs in the fifth, triggering the run rule.
"When you play a good team, you can't have the errors we had tonight and expect a good outcome," Worm said.
Isabel Royle, whose homer in the first kicked off proceedings, also racked up the 10 K's against the Cougars in the pitcher's circle.
In addition to Sikich's two-RBI hit, Ella Loveland had a pair of hits in an otherwise forgettable game for Craig.
The Cougars are scheduled to play a doubleheader at Verona starting at 5 p.m. Friday.
SUN PRAIRIE WEST 12, JANESVILLE CRAIG 2 (5)
Janesville Craig;000;20;—;2;5;9
Sun Prairie West;330;51;—;12;7;4
Leading hitters—Loveland (JC) 2x3, S. Royle (SPW) 2x3, I. Royle (SPW) 2x3. 2B—S. Royle (SPW). 3B—I. Royle (SPW). HR—I. Royle (SPW), K. Bekkedal (SPW).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—JC: Bienema (L, 4-7-12-4-2-4, faced one batter in the fifth). SPW: I. Royle (W, 5-5-2-0-0-10).
