Janesville Craig’s 2023 softball team will feature all four of its all-Big Eight Conference selections from last season and will look to improve on its 9-14 record last season.
The Cougars’ are returning 11 players this year, including five seniors, that will provide experience and leadership, especially in the infield.
When not pitching, Presley Stanley will play at first base, where she received second team all-conference honors last season.
The junior batted .304 last season and knocked in 14 runs, including a home run. On the mound, Stanley led the Cougars with a 2.65 earned run average.
Mya Eichelt will play second, Bella Vitaioli will play at shortstop and Josie Rammer will man the hot corner.
Rammer, a UW-Oshkosh recruit, was named to the all-conference team as an honorable mention last year. The junior hit for a .333 average, recorded four triples and led the team with 22 RBI.
Senior Morgan Bloomquist is returning at catcher after she was named to the all-conference team as an honorable mention last season. Bloomquist hit .286 at the plate in 56 at-bats, recorded 12 hits and hit a homer last year.
Stanley and Bailey Bienema will take the mound for the Cougars this season while sophomore Maddie Schieve will be a third option for Craig.
“Bailey worked to add some movement pitches to her repertoire, and I’m looking forward to seeing her use those this spring,” Craig coach Kristen Worm said.
In the outfield, junior Ella Loveland is returning after earning a second team all-conference selection last season. Loveland led the team with 72 plate appearances, batted .269 average and batted in 10 runs.
Worm is looking forward to seeing the Cougars’ seniors on the field this season and how their leadership reflects on the field.
“Many of the seniors are starting their third varsity season after missing their freshman year due to the COVID-19 cancellation,” Worm said. “This group of seniors really helped rebuild the culture of Craig softball following the pandemic. They are incredible people and strong leaders who are determined to make this season their best yet. We’ve also added some great younger players into the fold. I’m just really excited to get started and see what this group can do.”
