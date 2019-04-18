The Janesville Craig softball team did not get down when visiting Madison West scored a run in the top of the first inning Thursday.

The Cougars had an answer, and it started with Katelyn Palmer.

Palmer hit three doubles, and Abby Humphrey added a triple and a double as the Cougars rallied for a 10-3 Big Eight Conference victory.

Craig scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning and three more in the second and in the victory over the Regents in a Big Eight Conference game at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.

"We had a stretch in there where we had four hits, an error and a walk to really get things started," Cougars coach Kristen Worm said. "They were very confident at the start. And the second inning was more of the same thing."

Craig pounded out 11 hits, led by Humphrey and Palmer with three each

Craig starter Katie Kealy benefited from the early offense. Kealy struck out seven and allowed just five hits.

"I think the cold got to us a little bit at some point," Worm said. "We had a couple more errors than we've had, but we came out on top.

"You always want to get ahead and stay there. You don't want to have to play from behind."

The Cougars improved to 2-5 in the Big Eight and 5-7 overall.

Craig plays a nonconference at Beloit Turner tonight.

CRAIG 10, WEST 3

Madison West;101;000;1--3;5;2

Janeville Craig;630;001;x--10;11;4

Balas; Kealy.

Leading hitters--Palmer (JC) 3x4, Humphrey (JC) 3x3, Dopkins (JC) 2x4. 2B--Palmer (JC) 3, Humphrey (JC). 3B--Humphrey (JC).

SO--Balas (MW) 1, Kealy (JC) 7. BB--Balas 2, Kealy 3.