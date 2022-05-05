HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL High school softball: Verona sweeps Janesville Craig in Big Eight doubleheader Gazette staff May 5, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Buy Now Janesville Craig’s Ella Loveland makes a running catch in the outfield during a home game against Verona on Wednesday. Anthony Wahl Buy Now Janesville Craig’s Presley Stanley pitches the ball during their home game against Verona on Wednesday. Anthony Wahl Buy Now Janesville Craig’s Bella Vitaiola slips past the glove to be safe a third base hduring their home game against Verona on Wednesday. Anthony Wahl Buy Now Janesville Craig’s Jocelyn Rammer takes off for first base during their game at home against Verona. Anthony Wahl Buy Now Janesville Craig’s Bella Vitaiola throws the grounder to first for an out during their home game against Verona on Wednesday. Anthony Wahl SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEThe Janesville Craig bats were all but silent in a doubleheader loss to Verona on Wednesday.The Cougars scored one run in two games, losing 4-0 and 5-1 in Big Eight Conference action at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.Hilary Blomberg struck out 14 batters for Verona (8-3, 7-3) in the first game and added five more in relief in the second game.“Blomberg was too much for us to overcome, although we were putting the ball in play more the second game,” Craig coach Kristin Worm said. “She’s up there with the best we’ve seen this year.”Ella Loveland tripled and scored for Craig (5-8, 4-6) in the second game.Craig is scheduled to play host to unbeaten Big Eight leader and state second-ranked Sun Prairie this afternoon.First gameVERONA 4, CRAIG 0Verona 112 000 0 — 4 8 0Craig 000 000 0 — 0 4 1Leading hitters—V: Ejercito 2x4, H. Blomberg 2x4, Osting 2x4; JC: Vitaioli 2x3.Pitchers (ip-h-er-so-bb)—V: H. Blomberg (W, 7-4-0-14-0); JC: Stanley (L, 7-8—1-4-2).Second gameVERONA 5, CRAIG 1Craig 001 000 0 — 1 6 2Verona 101 012 x — 5 9 0Leading hitters—JC: Loveland (3B); V: H. Blomberg 2x3 (3B), A. Blomberg 3x4 (2B).Pitchers (ip-h-er-so-bb)—JC: Bienema (L, 4.2-8-3-3-3), Stanley (1.1-1-0-0-1); V: Kreuser (W, 3.1-5-1-0-1), H. Blomberg (3.2-1-0-1-5). Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now To mow or 'No-Mow' this May? That is the question Criminal complaint: Suspect in Janesville workplace homicide said he didn't know victim's name, intended to kill him Medical examiner names victim in Janesville workplace homicide; $1 million bond set: Court records Kohl's at Janesville mall reopens after store fire brought monthlong closure Former Mercyhealth exec Barb Bortner of Janesville gets 3.5 years in prison for $3 million marketing kickback scheme Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form