JANESVILLE

The Janesville Craig bats were all but silent in a doubleheader loss to Verona on Wednesday.

The Cougars scored one run in two games, losing 4-0 and 5-1 in Big Eight Conference action at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.

Hilary Blomberg struck out 14 batters for Verona (8-3, 7-3) in the first game and added five more in relief in the second game.

“Blomberg was too much for us to overcome, although we were putting the ball in play more the second game,” Craig coach Kristin Worm said. “She’s up there with the best we’ve seen this year.”

Ella Loveland tripled and scored for Craig (5-8, 4-6) in the second game.

Craig is scheduled to play host to unbeaten Big Eight leader and state second-ranked Sun Prairie this afternoon.

First game

VERONA 4, CRAIG 0

Verona 112 000 0 — 4 8 0

Craig 000 000 0 — 0 4 1

Leading hitters—V: Ejercito 2x4, H. Blomberg 2x4, Osting 2x4; JC: Vitaioli 2x3.

Pitchers (ip-h-er-so-bb)—V: H. Blomberg (W, 7-4-0-14-0); JC: Stanley (L, 7-8—1-4-2).

Second game

VERONA 5, CRAIG 1

Craig 001 000 0 — 1 6 2

Verona 101 012 x — 5 9 0

Leading hitters—JC: Loveland (3B); V: H. Blomberg 2x3 (3B), A. Blomberg 3x4 (2B).

Pitchers (ip-h-er-so-bb)—JC: Bienema (L, 4.2-8-3-3-3), Stanley (1.1-1-0-0-1); V: Kreuser (W, 3.1-5-1-0-1), H. Blomberg (3.2-1-0-1-5).

